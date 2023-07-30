Morocco beat South Korea for first Women's World Cup win

MOROCCO WON A Women’s World Cup match for the first time after Ibtissam Jraidi struck early to give them a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea on Sunday.

Having been thrashed 6-0 by Germany on their World Cup debut, this hard-earned win kept alive Morocco’s unlikely chances of reaching the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

As well as a first Morocco victory ever at the tournament, there was another piece of history when defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at the Women’s World Cup.

“We are just so glad that our efforts paid off,” said the goal-scorer Jraidi.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to Morocco and all the Arab nations at large. It was the fruit of our hard work.”

French coach Reynald Pedros saw his Morocco team take the lead after only six minutes in front of just over 13,000 fans in Adelaide.

Hanane Ait El Haj crossed and forward Jraidi nipped in ahead of her marker to expertly glance her header into the far corner.

Morocco, one of the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament at 72 in the world, were supposed underdogs against the 17th-ranked Koreans.

But they made by far the better start against shell-shocked opponents.

Colin Bell’s Korean side belatedly grew into the game towards the end of the first half, but like in their 2-0 opening defeat to Colombia, they lacked punch up front.

Many of the crowd were shouting for the Koreans and their team piled on the pressure in the second half as they attempted to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Morocco were grimly hanging on.

The Koreans had three players on two as they raced towards Morocco’s goal, only for Benzina to cynically clip an advancing Korean attacker and earn a yellow card.

Bell threw on attacker Casey Phair, the United States-born 16-year-old who is the youngest player ever to feature at a Women’s World Cup.

But Morocco held on for a gritty win that left South Korea facing an early exit from Group H, having failed to get even one shot on target despite all their possession.

Alamy Stock Photo Switzerland's Coumba Sow tackles New Zealand's Olivia Chance. Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Switzerland and Norway qualified for the last 16 as co-hosts New Zealand were eliminated along with the Philippines.

The Swiss finished top of Group A thanks to a 0-0 draw with New Zealand in Dunedin, while Norway hammered the Philippines 6-0 in Auckland to overtake the co-hosts in the standings on goal difference.

Norway had to beat the tournament debutants to stand a chance of advancing and they cruised to victory at Eden Park with Sophie Roman Haug scoring a hat-trick.

Roman Haug, filling in for the injured Ada Hegerberg, netted twice early on before the recalled Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 at the break.

Alicia Barker scored an own goal just after half-time and Guro Reiten netted a penalty before crossing for Roman Haug to complete her hat-trick, and the victory, in injury time.

The scoreline allowed the 1995 World Cup winners Norway to pass in front of New Zealand into second place on goal difference, as both teams finished with four points.

The Football Ferns, who beat Norway in their opening game to record a historic first ever World Cup win, will not go any further in their home tournament.

The Philippines, who themselves marked their World Cup debut with a famous win against New Zealand, also went into their final match eyeing up the knockouts.

But they tearfully bowed out too after a heavy defeat in a game they finished with 10 players after Sofia Harrison was sent off.

Norway, in contrast, advance to a last-16 tie in Wellington next Saturday against whoever tops Group C between Japan and Spain.

Switzerland will head to Auckland to face the Group C runners-up the same day.

