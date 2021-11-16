Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Dutch reach World Cup, Turkey and Ukraine into play-offs

Late goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay sealed a 2-0 win for the Netherlands.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 10:19 PM
11 minutes ago 299 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5603621
Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring for the Netherlands.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring for the Netherlands.
Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring for the Netherlands.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NETHERLANDS CLINCHED the final automatic place in European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup as late goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay sealed a 2-0 win over Norway on Tuesday, with Turkey and Ukraine grabbing play-off spots.

The Dutch, with injured coach Louis van Gaal watching from the stands in Rotterdam, only needed a point to top Group G and came through a nervy encounter to finish two points clear of second-placed Turkey, who pipped Norway to a play-off spot.

Tottenham attacker Bergwijn smashed Arnaut Danjuma’s cross into the top corner with six minutes left at De Kuip.

Barcelona’s Depay then made it two a minute into injury time as he slotted home Bergwijn’s pass to seal the Netherlands a return to the tournament after missing out on Russia in 2018.

In Podgorica, Montenegro forward Fatos Beqiraj opened the scoring after just four minutes to put Turkey in danger of missing out on a top-two finish.

The visitors responded on 22 minutes as Galatasary attacker Kerem Akturkoglu finished acrobatically at the back post before Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu added a second to secure a 2-1 win.

The Netherlands join Belgium, England, Germany, Denmark, France, Croatia, Switzerland, Spain and Serbia to have qualified directly from Europe.

In the play-offs, Turkey are alongside Euro 2020 winners Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Wales, North Macedonia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Austria, with the draw on 26 November for the games in March.

In Group D, Finland missed out on the play-offs as Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scored in World Cup holders France’s 2-0 win in Helsinki.

The pair became the first France players to score in four successive Les Bleus games since David Trezeguet in 2003.

Ukraine took the play-off spot after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina by the same scoreline thanks to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk’s second-half efforts in Zenica.

© – AFP, 2021

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Results – World Cup Qualifiers – UEFA

Group D

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine
  • Finland 0-2 France

Group E

  • Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia
  • Wales 1-1 Belgium

Group G

  • Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia
  • Montenegro 1-2 Turkey
  • Netherlands 2-0 Norway

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie