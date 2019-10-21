This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 October, 2019
Do you agree with our RWC quarter-final Team of the Weekend?

Onto the final four stage we go.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Oct 2019, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,805 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4859828

WE’RE DOWN TO the final four of the Rugby World Cup after four absorbing – if some were deeply disappointing – games over the weekend.

While individual performances often feed into collective ones, here are the men who stood out (in victory or defeat) over the weekend.

Tell us who you would have included in the comment section below.

15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

japan-rugby-wcup-new-zealand-ireland Source: Mark Baker

14. Damian Penaud (France)

wales-v-france-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Source: David Davies

13. Henry Slade (England)

japan-rugby-wcup-england Source: Christophe Ena

12. Gael Fickou (France)

japan-rugby-wcup-wales-france Source: Christophe Ena

11. Jonny May (England)

england-v-australia-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Source: David Davies

10. Owen Farrell (England)

england-v-australia-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Owen Farrell with fans after England's win. Source: David Davies

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

new-zealand-v-ireland-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-tokyo-stadium Source: Adam Davy

1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)

new-zealand-v-samoa-june-international-test-eden-park Source: David Davies

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

japan-rugby-wcup-new-zealand-ireland Source: Eugene Hoshiko

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

england-v-australia-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Source: David Davies

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

japan-rugby-wcup-japan-south-africa Source: Mark Baker

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

wales-v-france-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Source: David Davies

6. Tom Curry (England)

england-v-australia-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Source: David Davies

7. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

japan-rugby-wcup-new-zealand-ireland Source: Eugene Hoshiko

8. Kieran Read (New Zealand)

japan-rugby-wcup-new-zealand-ireland Source: Mark Baker

Replacements: Malcolm Marx (South Africa), Mako Vunipola (England), Rabah Slimani (France), Maro Itoje (England), Aaron Wainwright (Wales), Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard (South Africa), Anthony Watson (England).

