Do you agree with our RWC quarter-final Team of the Weekend?

WE’RE DOWN TO the final four of the Rugby World Cup after four absorbing – if some were deeply disappointing – games over the weekend.
While individual performances often feed into collective ones, here are the men who stood out (in victory or defeat) over the weekend.
Tell us who you would have included in the comment section below.
15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)
14. Damian Penaud (France)
13. Henry Slade (England)
12. Gael Fickou (France)
11. Jonny May (England)
10. Owen Farrell (England)
9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)
1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)
2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)
3. Kyle Sinckler (England)
4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)
6. Tom Curry (England)
7. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)
8. Kieran Read (New Zealand)
Replacements: Malcolm Marx (South Africa), Mako Vunipola (England), Rabah Slimani (France), Maro Itoje (England), Aaron Wainwright (Wales), Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard (South Africa), Anthony Watson (England).
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (13)