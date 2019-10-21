Do you agree with our RWC quarter-final Team of the Weekend?

WE’RE DOWN TO the final four of the Rugby World Cup after four absorbing – if some were deeply disappointing – games over the weekend.

While individual performances often feed into collective ones, here are the men who stood out (in victory or defeat) over the weekend.

Tell us who you would have included in the comment section below.

15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Source: Mark Baker

14. Damian Penaud (France)

Source: David Davies

13. Henry Slade (England)

Source: Christophe Ena

12. Gael Fickou (France)

Source: Christophe Ena

11. Jonny May (England)

Source: David Davies

10. Owen Farrell (England)

Owen Farrell with fans after England's win. Source: David Davies

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

Source: Adam Davy

1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)

Source: David Davies

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

Source: Eugene Hoshiko

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

Source: David Davies

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

Source: Mark Baker

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Source: David Davies

6. Tom Curry (England)

Source: David Davies

7. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Source: Eugene Hoshiko

8. Kieran Read (New Zealand)

Source: Mark Baker

Replacements: Malcolm Marx (South Africa), Mako Vunipola (England), Rabah Slimani (France), Maro Itoje (England), Aaron Wainwright (Wales), Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard (South Africa), Anthony Watson (England).

