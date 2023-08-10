Power rankings: How World Cup quarter finalists shape up

8. Australia

The co-hosts will relish the cat and mouse nature of the tie to come with France.

A strong midfield, backboned by Katrina Gorry and Kyra Cooney-Cross in the middle, will be supplemented by the endeavour of Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord on the flanks – both of whom found the net at crucial times in the impressive win over Denmark.

The Maltidas will have the ability to soak up pressure against France but, as mentioned below, the threat will not be confined to one avenue.

Still, the return of Sam Kerr could be the ideal boost for the business end. When games are tight, nerves at their highest, the Chelsea forward always seems to deliver.

Should Mary Fowler keep her place in the side alongside Kerr, and provided Raso and Foord aren’t forced too deep, Australia could be lethal on the counter attack.

7. Colombia

Sometimes players just click at the ideal time, finding their form in unison. It certainly feels that way with the South Americans, who are the lowest ranked side (25th) of the eight remaining in the tournament.

But they certainly haven’t looked out of their depth and the manner in which they stunned Germany during the group stages illustrated how they can blow sides away with the perfect storm of aggression and quality.

They have an attacking foursome capable of leading from the front in terms of off-the-ball tenacity.

The teenager Linda Caicedo is on course to be young player of the tournament, and will offer a constant threat on the left side. Leicy Santos has been sensational more centrally, providing a calmness in possession when needed yet still setting an example with her intense pressing game. Mayra Ramírez on the right will keep Rachel Daly pegged back while Catalina Usme will be full of confidence after her winner against Jamaica.

6. England

The reigning European champions looked to be hitting their stride at the end of the group stages, and Lauren James was the main reason for their revival.

They then came up against a well-drilled and impressive Nigeria side in the last 16 and James was shown a red card for violent conduct having been left frustrated as the Super Falcons executed a game plan to leave her isolated.

Sarina Wiegman’s side showed their togetherness to come through that test, progressing on penalties, and that will be required once more against a Colombia side capable of replicating Nigeria’s defensive structure while possessing the threats in the final third to punish them.

Keira Walsh played the guts of 120 minutes after recovering from a knee injury and the midfielder’s fitness is crucial to England’s hopes.

5. Sweden

Their penalty shootout win over the United States naturally caught the eye and grabbed everyone’s attention.

That they already emerged from their group with three wins, averaging three goals scored per game and conceding just once overall, had gone under the radar.

They are the highest-ranked country (third) left and now expectations from the outside will surely be on a par with their standing.

Sweden must now work out a way to frustrate Japan, and the sense is that the onus will be on Filippa Angeldal and Elin Rubensson to remain as compact in front of the defence to not allow the space for the Japanese to do damage in central areas.

Allied to that, their willingness to probe down the flanks means spaces are likely to be create as the game is stretched.

Four years ago they showed their big-game management to finish third, and they will need to find a way again to get the better of a Japan side in serious form.

4. The Netherlands

The 2019 finalists have so far backed up their exploits of four years ago but a clash with Spain in the quarters has been made all the more difficult following the loss of Danielle van de Donk.

The 32-year-old midfielder remains a crucial component of the Dutch side and she was left distraught after her yellow card in the win over South Africa ruled her out of this game.

“We’ve come with the conviction that we can beat everybody. And if you say we can beat everybody, it includes all teams, South Africa, but also Spain,” Netherlands coach Andries Jonker insisted.

“So it means it’s not the last game for Danielle. We want to beat Spain, then she can come back into the tournament.”

Even with Jill Roord finding goal-scoring form, the absence of Van de Donk could be pivotal.

3. France

Those hoping the Moroccan fairytale would continue into the last eight were left bereft inside 25 minutes of their defeat to France on Tuesday.

The manner, and variety, of how the French carved them open was another indication that they are getting into a groove in the final third.

Australia, even with two top class full backs in Ellie Carpenter on the right and Steph Catley on the left, will be wary. With good reason.

France’s first goal against Morocco was created sharply down the left, quick interplay between Sakina Karchaoui and Selma Bacha resulting in a simple header for Kadidiatou Diani in the six-yard box.

That was the striker’s fourth of the tournament – one behind Miyazawa – and she showed her willingness to turn provider down the right moments later, latching on to a sublime first-time flick through by Kenza Dali and then returning the favour with a pull back for Dali to finish first time.

Lethal play down either side was then followed by legendary forward Eugénie Le Sommer showing the predatory instincts through the middle.

2. Spain

Perhaps it was for the best that Japan delivered a wake-up call to the Spanish after they had already won their opening two group games without barely breaking sweat.

Everything looked to be rosy with eight goals scored and none conceded.

Then Japan blew them away with a 4-0 masterclass in ambush football. Spain head coach Jorge Vilda responded in dramatic fashion, axing five starters for the last-16 tie with Switzerland.

Among them was two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, along with goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez who was dropped in order to give Cata Coll her international debut. Oh, and Laia Codina came in at the back for her first start of the tournament.

The shake-up paid off, a 5-1 trouncing of the Swiss could not even be soured by Codina and Coll’s mix-up leading to an own goal.

Aitana Bonmati rose to the occasion, especially, and the Barcelona star turned on the style by scoring twice as well as dictating play in a manner which seemed to inspire all around her.

1. Japan

One of the joys of this World Cup has been watching the way in which Japan can devastate opponents. They lured Spain in during the group stages, allowing them 78 per cent possession and then destroying them on the counter attack to win 4-0.

But their technical ability in possession is on a different level to so many of their rivals and the way in which they were able to power by Norway to set up their quarter-final clash against Sweden is a prime example of how they can impose their own passing game.

One of the goals of the tournament was their third in that 3-1 win in the round of 16, Aoba Fujino producing a precision assist while on the run cutting in from the right side. She delivers the pass under pressure from behind, has centre back Maren Mjelde retreating into space with Thea Bjelde covering from right back.

And yet Fujino can still slide her ball through with just enough punch to take those two out of the game and give Hinata Miyazawa a clear sight of goal – the top scorer in the tournament (five) was never going to miss and it’s these kind of combinations that can still leave even the best in the world bamboozled.