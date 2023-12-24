Quiz: Can you name these try-scorers from 2023 key rugby matches?

Who scored South African's only try in the World Cup semi-final win over England? INPHO Damian de Allende RG Snyman

Handre Pollard Cheslin Kolbe

Who scored Munster's final try against the Stormers in the URC final? INPHO Diarmuid Barron Calvin Nash

Shane Daly John Hodnett

Which New Zealand player scored a hat-trick in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina? INPHO Will Jordan Ardie Savea

Leicester Fainga'anuku Jordie Barrett

Name the scorer of Ireland's fourth try in the Grand Slam decider against England? INPHO Robbie Henshaw Dan Sheehan

Jack Conan Rob Herring

Who scored two tries for France in the World Cup quarter-final against South Africa? INPHO Antoine Dupont Thomas Ramos

Cyril Baille Peato Mauvaka

Which Leinster player scored two tries in the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle? INPHO Jimmy O'Brien Dan Sheehan

James Lowe Josh van der Flier

Can you remember the scorer of Ireland's first Six Nations try, when they played Wales? INPHO James Ryan Caelan Doris

Mack Hansen Peter O'Mahony

Who scored New Zealand's only try in the World Cup final against South Africa? INPHO Beauden Barrett Richie Mo'unga

Rieko Ioane Aaron Smith

Which Munster player grabbed their only try in the URC semi-final against Leinster? INPHO Jack Crowley Craig Casey

Ben Healy Tadhg Beirne