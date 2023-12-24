Quiz: Can you name these try-scorers from 2023 key rugby matches?

Who scored South African's only try in the World Cup semi-final win over England?
Damian de Allende
RG Snyman
Handre Pollard
Cheslin Kolbe
Who scored Munster's final try against the Stormers in the URC final?
Diarmuid Barron
Calvin Nash
Shane Daly
John Hodnett
Which New Zealand player scored a hat-trick in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina?
Will Jordan
Ardie Savea
Leicester Fainga'anuku
Jordie Barrett
Name the scorer of Ireland's fourth try in the Grand Slam decider against England?
Robbie Henshaw
Dan Sheehan
Jack Conan
Rob Herring
Who scored two tries for France in the World Cup quarter-final against South Africa?
Antoine Dupont
Thomas Ramos
Cyril Baille
Peato Mauvaka
Which Leinster player scored two tries in the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle?
Jimmy O'Brien
Dan Sheehan
James Lowe
Josh van der Flier
Can you remember the scorer of Ireland's first Six Nations try, when they played Wales?
James Ryan
Caelan Doris
Mack Hansen
Peter O'Mahony
Who scored New Zealand's only try in the World Cup final against South Africa?
Beauden Barrett
Richie Mo'unga
Rieko Ioane
Aaron Smith
Which Munster player grabbed their only try in the URC semi-final against Leinster?
Jack Crowley
Craig Casey
Ben Healy
Tadhg Beirne
Who bagged Ireland's first try in the World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand?
Jamison Gibson-Park
Bundee Aki
Johnny Sexton
Garry Ringrose
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like [XYZ]?
