Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
It's Quizness time

Quiz: Can you name these try-scorers from 2023 key rugby matches?

Let’s test your knowledge of the rugby action in 2023.
0
1.3k
1 hour ago

Who scored South African's only try in the World Cup semi-final win over England?
INPHO
Damian de Allende
RG Snyman

Handre Pollard
Cheslin Kolbe
Who scored Munster's final try against the Stormers in the URC final?
INPHO
Diarmuid Barron
Calvin Nash

Shane Daly
John Hodnett
Which New Zealand player scored a hat-trick in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina?
INPHO
Will Jordan
Ardie Savea

Leicester Fainga'anuku
Jordie Barrett
Name the scorer of Ireland's fourth try in the Grand Slam decider against England?
INPHO
Robbie Henshaw
Dan Sheehan

Jack Conan
Rob Herring
Who scored two tries for France in the World Cup quarter-final against South Africa?
INPHO
Antoine Dupont
Thomas Ramos

Cyril Baille
Peato Mauvaka
Which Leinster player scored two tries in the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle?
INPHO
Jimmy O'Brien
Dan Sheehan

James Lowe
Josh van der Flier
Can you remember the scorer of Ireland's first Six Nations try, when they played Wales?
INPHO
James Ryan
Caelan Doris

Mack Hansen
Peter O'Mahony
Who scored New Zealand's only try in the World Cup final against South Africa?
INPHO
Beauden Barrett
Richie Mo'unga

Rieko Ioane
Aaron Smith
Which Munster player grabbed their only try in the URC semi-final against Leinster?
INPHO
Jack Crowley
Craig Casey

Ben Healy
Tadhg Beirne
Who bagged Ireland's first try in the World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand?
INPHO
Jamison Gibson-Park
Bundee Aki

Johnny Sexton
Garry Ringrose
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like [XYZ]?
Share your result:

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     