'Nervous' Sweden deliver last-minute sucker punch to beat South Africa

LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago
A “NERVOUS” SWEDEN fought back and struck late on to grab a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Women’s World Cup opener on Sunday in the Wellington rain.
The third-ranked Swedes conjured up the winner in the 90th minute through defender Amanda Ilestedt, much to the relief of their fans in the miserable conditions.
A goal early in the second half by Hildah Magaia — in which she suffered a match-ending injury — gave the African champions hope of an upset.
But that was cancelled out by Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo soon afterwards, before Ilestedt’s late intervention, heading home from close range. It denied South Africa a first point ever at the World Cup.
Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said “nerves and tension” were behind a shaky start to their World Cup campaign.
The players were also too conservative, he said, something that would be addressed before their second Group G match against Italy.
“It’s ok to be nervous but you need to have the courage to still make that pass,” Gerhardsson said.
“Somewhere we need to dare. The players should feel that they have that courage. Sometimes, like today, they might choose that simpler option rather than a more difficult decision.
“I do hope we’ll be more courageous in our match against Italy.”
Elsewhere, Stefanie van der Gragt scored the only goal as 2019 runners-up the Netherlands beat debutants Portugal 1-0 in their opening game.
Van der Gragt’s early header was given following a VAR check after initially being disallowed for offside and the Dutch held on in a Group E contest played under a closed roof in Dunedin.
The win sets the Netherlands up nicely for a mouthwatering showdown on Thursday with holders the United States, who beat them 2-0 in the final in France four years ago.
The Dutch no longer appear to be the force they were in 2019, with influential coach Sarina Wiegman having departed to take the England job and prolific striker Vivianne Miedema missing the World Cup as she recovers from a knee injury.