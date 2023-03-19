World Cup winner blows Bundesliga title race wide open

ARGENTINA’S WORLD Cup winner Exequiel Palacios struck twice from the spot as Bayer Leverkusen blew the Bundesliga title race wide open with a shock 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

With a little help from VAR, Leverkusen came from behind to hand coach Xabi Alonso a famous win on his first reunion with former club Bayern and keep the champions from regaining top spot.

Bayern are now a point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, with the two sides set to meet in the next round of games on 1 April.

“We are not in the position we hoped to be in going into that game,” Bayern forward Thomas Mueller told Dazn.

“We deserved to lose today. Leverkusen had more bite to them and were very good against the ball,” he added.

The champions survived an early chance from Jeremie Frimpong before taking the lead themselves when Odilon Kossounou deflected a Joshua Kimmich shot into his own net.

The hosts continued to cause Bayern problems, however, and they fully deserved their equaliser from the penalty spot on 55 minutes.

Amine Adli was initially booked for diving after he was clipped by Benjamin Pavard, but the decision was reversed by VAR and Palacios converted from the spot.

The same scene repeated itself 20 minutes later as Adli was brought down by Dayot Upamecano just inside the penalty area.

Once again, he was booked for diving, and once again, Palacios smashed the ball into the bottom corner after the intervention of VAR.

The win also kept Leverkusen afloat in the race for Europe, with Alonso’s side now just three points adrift of sixth.

- Union bounce back -

Elsewhere, Union Berlin gave their Champions League hopes a boost as a rare goal from Rani Khedira helped them to a 2-0 win over Bundesliga top-six rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

Khedira — the brother of 2014 World Cup winner Sami — stabbed in the opener to score only his seventh goal in 194 Bundesliga appearances and lift Union back into third place.

“It’s also my first goal for Union so I am very happy,” Khedira told Dazn. “Today was much more about mentality than about tactics.”

Both sides came into the game on five-game winless runs and trying to bounce back after being dumped out of European competition in midweek.

Frankfurt had the lion’s share of the chances in the first half as Union reverted to their trademark counter-attacking style.

Randal Kolo Muani grazed the woodwork three times with headers, while Daichi Kamada forced a smart save from in-form Union keeper Frederik Ronnow.

Yet the hosts struck first, as Khedira stabbed the ball home from close range after Frankfurt failed to clear a corner.

Sheraldo Becker nutmegged Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp to find the net again for Union on 69 minutes, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Trapp was left blushing when he again let the ball through his legs a few minutes later to allow Kevin Behrens to double the lead.

Union — unbeaten in 18 straight home games in the league — are three points ahead of RB Leipzig in third.

Advertisement

In Serie A, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were again the heroes for Napoli on Sunday as Italy’s champions-elect thumped Torino 4-0, their lead at the Serie A summit now 19 points after Lazio moved second with a 1-0 Rome derby win.

Nigeria striker Osimhen took his league-leading goal tally to 21 with two towering headers in each half with Kvaratskhelia’s 35th-minute penalty sandwiched between his attacking partner’s brace.

Kvaratskhelia then laid on Tanguy Ndombele’s first Serie A goal in the 68th minute following great hold-up play from Osimhen as Napoli took another step towards a first league title since 1990 in front of an army of fans in Turin.

It was their first away trip after the end of a two-month ban on travelling supporters following a motorway dust up with Roma fans in January.

“They are hoping, it has been so many years they have been believing and their support has been so good,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“No one deserves this more than the Napoli fans… I’m really happy to put a smile on their faces.”

The fans were on hand to see their team put in a typically dominant display which means at worst Napoli will be 18 points ahead of Inter Milan with 11 matches remaining, if Simone Inzaghi’s inconsistent side beat Juventus in Sunday’s big match.

Regardless it is only a matter of time before Napoli seal a historic title triumph, one which has come following a campaign of breathtaking football that has Osimhen convinced they can also win the Champions League.

They would have to come out on top of an Italian derby with AC Milan in the quarter-finals and potentially another with Inter in the last four to reach the final, but it would be hard to bet against a team that seems to have caught lightning in a bottle and then used it to fry everything its wake.

Once Kvaratskhelia rolled in his 14th goal of the season Torino offered up no resistance and dropped down to 11th, level on 37 points with Bologna and ninth-placed Fiorentina who won their seventh straight match in all competitions 1-0 over Lecce.

- Lazio’s derby delight -

Lazio are Napoli’s closest challengers awaiting Inter’s clash with Juve thanks to Mattia Zaccagni’s winner which ensured his team did the double over local rivals Roma.

A fiery derby clash was prefaced by tensions between supporters and police and a Lazio fan display quoting William Shakespeare’s play Henry V.

But the on-pitch spectacle left a lot to be desired for much of the match, especially after Roger Ibanez saw red in the 32nd minute for two daft tackles.

Roma were without suspended coach Jose Mourinho and retreated in a bid to keep Lazio out, a tactic that suffocated the game until Zaccagni stroked in a fine ninth goal of the season in the 65th minute.

Seconds later the Roma fans amassed in the southern end of the Stadio Olimpico exploded with joy when Nicolo Casale accidentally bundled the ball into his own goal at a set-piece.

But the Lazio fans, home supporters for this derby, had the last laugh when the goal was scrubbed off for Chris Smalling straying offside.

Fifth-placed Roma missed the chance to move into the Champions League positions and stay a point behind AC Milan who were beaten 3-1 at Udinese on Saturday night.

Earlier, Manolo Gabbiadini lifted Sampdoria off the bottom of Serie A with two goals in a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Verona.

Samp are nine points behind Spezia, who sit just outside the drop zone and lost 1-0 at Sassuolo on Friday.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain’s march towards another Ligue 1 title was slowed on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at home to Rennes, the second time Christophe Galtier’s side have lost to the Brittany club in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe had an effort disallowed for offside before Karl Toko-Ekambi put Rennes in front with a magnificent strike right on half-time.

Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 2-0 three minutes after the restart against his former club, as PSG — faced with a defensive injury crisis — slumped to a first home league defeat of the campaign.

It is the Parisians’ fourth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them in 2023. They lost away to Rennes when the teams last met in January.

“A defeat is always upsetting. Obviously, I can’t be happy with the way the match went but in the context, with the number of players we had out, we knew we were going to have difficult moments in defence,” said Galtier.

The result means Marseille can cut PSG’s lead at the top of the table to seven points if they beat Reims later.

Qatar-owned PSG only have a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons left to play for after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich.

Galtier has insisted that the prospect of what would be a French record 11th top-flight title is sufficient motivation for his team, but their performance indicated otherwise.

“The objective is to win the league. Will this defeat mean the board will consider my future? Maybe, but everything needs to be put into context,” Galtier added when asked about his position.

“There are no excuses but there are reasons for it.”

Rennes, meanwhile, reclaim fifth place from Lille in the fight for European qualification.

The team finishing fifth will qualify for the Europa Conference League, with the top three going into the Champions League and fourth into the Europa League.

“To beat Paris twice in the same season says something about us. If we are capable of taking six points out of six against such a team, it means we have progress to make so we can do that in 90 percent of our matches,” said Rennes coach Bruno Genesio.

- Defence decimated -

PSG have been severely hampered by injuries, with Neymar recovering from ankle surgery and their defence decimated.

Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Nordi Mukiele were all sidelined, leaving an almost unrecognisable backline to take to the field, featuring 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

PSG have usually been able to rely on their attack for inspiration, but Mbappe could not add to his 19 league goals this season and Lionel Messi was denied by Steve Mandanda, the veteran Rennes goalkeeper who was in fine form.

Cameroon international Toko-Ekambi, brought up in Paris as a PSG fan, opened the scoring with an emphatic finish past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after latching onto a long ball forward.

The home side were left facing an uphill struggle as they conceded again just after the interval, with Lesley Ugochukwu’s low centre being turned in by Kalimuendo.

- Monaco win -

It was a seventh Ligue 1 goal of the campaign for the 21-year-old, who joined Rennes last summer from PSG after the capital club decided not to keep the forward who had performed well on loan at Lens last season.

PSG are nine points clear at the top from Lens, who moved above Marseille into second with a 3-0 win over bottom side Angers on Saturday in which Belgian international Lois Openda scored twice.

Monaco are fourth, four points above Rennes, after a 2-0 win at Ajaccio as Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 17th league goal this season and Krepin Diatta also netted.

Nice lost ground in the race for Europe but are now unbeaten in 13 games since Didier Digard was named coach in January after Gaetan Laborde earned them a 1-1 draw at home to Lorient.

In the relegation battle, Strasbourg moved three points clear of the drop zone with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Auxerre and Troyes drew 2-2 with Brest.

– © AFP 2023