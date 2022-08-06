Membership : Access or Sign Up
World Cup winner makes full debut as Shelbourne earn thrilling cup win

Heather O’Reilly started as her side came from two goals down to stun Peamount.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 11:55 PM
Shelbourne's Heather O'Reilly celebrates after Jessica Gargan scores a goal.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHELBOURNE EARNED a thrilling 3-2 victory over Peamount in the FAI Cup quarter-finals today, as former USA international and World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly made a full competitive debut at Tolka Park, having come off the bench in last week’s shock loss to Sligo.

Alannah McEvoy’s early brace put the visitors in the driving seat before Shels responded with a goal from Jemma Quinn midway through the first half.

Eight minutes before the break, the hosts equalised, when O’Reilly’s cross was headed home by Jess Gargan. 

Quinn was on target again on the brink of half-time, superbly converting a clever pass from Noelle Murray.

In the context of the remarkable 45 minutes of football that preceded it, the goalless second half proved somewhat anti-climactic, as Shels held on for a spot in the semis. 

They will be joined in the last four by Dublin rivals Bohemians, who beat Sligo Rovers 3-1 at Dalymount Park.

Bohs got off to a flying start and were two up inside 22 minutes, thanks to Abbie Brophy’s clinical finish and Erica Burke’s penalty.

Niamh Prior’s deflected effort then effectively ended the match as a contest just before the break, while Lauren Boles grabbed a consolation for the visitors early in the second half.

Athlone Town, who are currently just six points off leaders Shelbourne in the WNL table with a game in hand, continued their fantastic season with a victory 2-0 over Cork City.

After a closely fought, scoreless first half, Muireann Devaney opened the scoring early in the second half, before Gillian Keenan added a late second.

Completing the semi-final lineup are Wexford Youths, who overcame DLR Waves 3-1

Katie Malone’s header early on gave her side a surprise lead before the holders equalised through Nicola Sinnott shortly before half-time.

Ill-discipline proved costly for DLR Waves after the break. They were reduced to nine players as both Mia Dodd and Eve Badana saw red.

So unsurprisingly, it was Wexford who finished strongly, with late goals from Ellen Molloy and Ciara Rossiter seeing them progress to the next round.

The42 Team

