Monday 2 December, 2019
World Cup winner sacked as Brescia manager after just 3 matches

Fabio Grosso had fallen out with star player Mario Balotelli.

By AFP Monday 2 Dec 2019, 8:42 PM
Fabio Grosso (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRESCIA HAVE SACKED coach Fabio Grosso after just three matches and brought back Eugenio Corini, who the club at the bottom of Serie A axed less than a month ago.

Grosso, 41, the left back in Italy’s 2006 World Cup winning team, took over on November 5 with Brescia in 19th in the table. 

He leaves after conceding 10 goals in three defeats, the last a 3-0 home loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

The former Inter Milan and Juventus defender started his coaching career with Juventus’ youth teams followed by a campaign at Serie B side Bari before leading Hellas Verona last season.

Corini was sacked after a 2-1 defeat on November 3 at Verona, a game overshadowed by racist abuse directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli. 

Grosso had a falling out with Balotelli, the club’s biggest star, dropping the striker and saying he lacked desire in training. 

