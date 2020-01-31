World Cup-winning Springbok pair among trio of new signings for Munster

Damian de Allende in possession for South Africa during their Rugby World Cup final win against England.

THREE VERY SIGNIFICANT additions for next season have been announced today by Munster.

The southern province confirmed this afternoon that Damian de Allende, RG Snyman and Matt Gallagher will each join on two-year deals ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Currently playing in the Japanese Top League, De Allende and Snyman helped South Africa to triumph at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Gallagher will transfer from Saracens, for whom he has scored nine tries in 45 games.

“From a business point of view I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players,” said head coach Johann van Graan.

“In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup-winning Springboks will arrive here next summer. On a personal level I know them both very well. In addition to being world-class athletes, they are great men.

“They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

RG Snyman on the charge for South Africa against Canada. Source: Adam Davy

“Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree.”

De Allende made six starts for South Africa during their victorious World Cup campaign, with the 28-year-old centre scoring tries in the knockout wins over Japan and Wales.

The Panasonic Wild Knights player, who has 47 caps for the Springboks, won the 2015 South African Super Rugby Player of the Year award during his time with the Stormers.

An imposing lock, Snyman also featured in each of his country’s World Cup fixtures and delivered a man-of-the-match display in the victory over Canada.

The 25-year-old, who’s now with Honda Heat, started his professional career with the Bulls. He has been capped 23 times at international level.

Matt Gallagher pictured during Saracens' recent defeat to Munster in Limerick. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Gallagher, who can operate at fullback and on the wing, played for Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Munster at Thomond Park last month.

He helped England to win the U20 World Championship in 2016 but the 23-year-old qualifies to represent Ireland through his paternal grandfather and grandmother, who hail from Derry and Limerick respectively.

Gallagher’s father, John, was a World Cup winner with the All Blacks in 1987.

