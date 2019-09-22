This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Cup-winning women's coach tempted by men's role

Jill Ellis is preparing for her final game with the United States.

By AFP Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:33 PM
10 minutes ago 328 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4820324
Jill Ellis (file pic).
Image: Ricky Fitchett
Jill Ellis (file pic).
Jill Ellis (file pic).
Image: Ricky Fitchett

TWO-TIME WOMEN’S World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis said Sunday she would be tempted to take over a men’s team as she prepares for her final game with the United States.

Ellis will say farewell to the United States national team on October 6 after a match against South Korea.

“I love challenges, every time in my career I’ve taken the road less travelled,” Ellis said on the sidelines of a Fifa conference on women’s football in Milan on Sunday.

The 53-year-old said she was looking for a new “challenge… One that’s going to motivate me”, after five years at the helm of the United States.

“At this point you don’t rule out anything, in the men’s game there’s obviously a lot of differences.

“The financial part is much greater I imagine at most levels, but the game is the game.

“Corinne Diacre from France coached a men’s team, there are others who have coached professional men’s teams.

“We have female coaches in the States in NBA basketball. It’s about ability and proficiency and not gender.”

Ellis has been shortlisted for the women’s coaching award at FIFA’s The Best ceremony in Milan on Monday along with England’s Phil Neville and Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman.

“Those awards are about the team,” insisted the English-born coach.

“It would be a fantastic honour to happen, but it’s more reflective of the people I work with.”

Her final game will be emotional, she conceded, but she leaves with “a feeling of satisfaction at having done a good job”.

“I feel good at where I’m at and excited to see what’s next,” she added.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie