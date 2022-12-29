Van Gerwen and Smith survive dramatic scares to clinch last-16 spots at Ally Pally

THREE-TIME WINNER Michael Van Gerwen and last year’s runner-up Michael Smith both survived scares to progress at the PDC World Darts Championship after Gary Anderson crashed out on Wednesday.

Anderson, who lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2016, surrendered an early lead to suffer an emphatic 4-1 loss to his former protege Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen kept himself on course for a fourth title by triumphing 4-2 in a classic encounter with Mensur Suljovic, while Smith overcame a major potential upset by battling back from 3-1 down to defeat Martin Schindler 4-3.

Alan Soutar, Jose De Sousa and Joe Cullen also progressed to the last 16 on a day of drama at Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen, champion in 2014, 2017 and 2019, was pushed all the way by Austrian Suljovic, who produced a stunning 161 checkout to take the contest to a sixth set.

The Dutch third seed averaged 107.66, including 121.22 in leg two, and threw 12 maximums.

“I had to play really well, I didn’t see Mensur playing this well for a long time,” said Van Gerwen.

“To win it the way I did, it was tense in the game, there were some good darts, amazing.

“It makes you fight harder, it makes you more hungry and this gives you energy. I feel good, I feel comfortable, so I hope I can do some more damage in this World Championship.”

Grand Slam champion Smith, who was beaten by Peter Wright in last year’s final, looked set for an early exit in Wednesday evening’s gripping finale.

German Schindler had never won a match at the tournament before this year but was a leg away from a stunning success before Smith scraped through.

