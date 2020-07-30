This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
World Number 1 Ash Barty pulls out of US Open over virus fears

The Australian is the biggest name so far to withdraw from the tournament.

By AFP Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 12:29 AM
Ashleigh Barty of Australia (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORLD NUMBER ONE Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open over fears about the coronavirus pandemic in a big blow for the Grand Slam, which is scheduled to start in New York on 31 August.

The Australian is the biggest name so far to withdraw from the tournament, with her decision coming as the United States marked a grim milestone when its Covid-19 deaths topped 150,000.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,” she said in a statement to Australian media.

“I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.

“I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and look forward to being back in the US next year.”

The New York area has been able to keep coronavirus cases at a relatively low level since spiking in March and April while areas such as Florida, Texas and California have become hotspots.

Barty, who surged to the top of the rankings last year and has stayed there since, said she would continue to monitor the situation before deciding whether to travel to Europe to prepare for a defence of her French Open crown.

“I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks,” she said.

Barty was one of several leading women players not on the entry list for the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, a tune-up event for the US Open from August 20-28 in a quarantine environment without spectators at Flushing Meadows.

Others missing include world number two Simona Halep of Romania, the current Wimbledon champion, plus fifth-rated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and last year’s US Open champion, Canada’s sixth-ranked Bianca Andreescu.

Whether they play the US Open remains to be seen.

In contrast, top-ranked Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafael Nadal are among the men’s entries, signalling their likely intent to play the US Open.

