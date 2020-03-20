This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Rugby cancel U20 World Cup, considering alternative to 7s Olympic qualifier

The uncertainty surrounding the Olympic Games means that the June repechage tournament for 7s rugby remains under review.

By Sean Farrell Friday 20 Mar 2020, 2:47 PM
57 minutes ago 394 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5052685
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO

WORLD RUGBY HAVE today confirmed the cancellation of this summer’s U20 Championship.

The annual ‘World Cup’ was set to take place in areas of northern Italy which have been severely hit by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The move will limit Ireland’s U20 schedule this year to five competitive matches if they can complete the two postponed Six Nations fixtures against Italy and France at some point this year.

The back-log of fixtures will also prove a tricky one to navigate for the Sevens circuit with the May World Series legs in Paris, London (men) and Langford (women) now pushed back to a provisional September date.

There are greater complications for the seven-a-side game as this summer was due to be the sport’s second appearance at the Olympic Games.

Ireland’s men are due to compete for the last available place in Tokyo in June’s repechage tournament. An event, which World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont says could be scrapped with an alternative solution devised.

With the Tokyo Olympics not yet postponed, today’s statement from World Rugby said the qualifying tournament “is under review and World Rugby continues to be in close consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the implications for the qualification process in the event that the Repechage is unable to be hosted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Beaumont added:

“We are in close dialogue with the IOC relating to the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games rugby sevens qualification, specifically options to replace the final Repechage tournament, should that be required.

“We have two women’s and one men’s teams left to qualify and are currently considering all options to ensure a fair and credible conclusion to the qualification process.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

