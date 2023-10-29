Ireland's Andy Farrell named World Rugby coach of the year

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has been named World Rugby coach of the year for 2023.

Farrell beat off competition from South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster, and Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui to scoop the gong at the awards ceremony in Paris this evening.

Farrell, who wasn’t at the lavish Opéra Garnier to accept the award, guided Ireland to a Grand Slam in the Six Nations earlier this year, but his side were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals after a close battle with New Zealand.

The Englishman took over as Ireland boss following the 2019 World Cup, having worked as Joe Schmidt’s assistant coach before that. He has now followed in Schmidt’s footsteps by being named World Rugby coach of the year.

Meanwhile, Ireland internationals Ireland’s Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Caelan Doris, Bundee Aki, and Garry Ringrose have all been included in the World Rugby dream team of the year after helping their side to the Grand Slam.

All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea has been announced as the World Rugby men’s player of the year for 2023 after his remarkable form helped his team into the World Cup final.

Savea pipped South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth, Ireland’s Aki, and France captain Antoine Dupont to the award.

New Zealand wing Mark Telea was named men’s breakthrough player of the year.

Ireland’s David McHugh won the referee award following his contribution as an international referee at three World Cups, as well as being a refereeing coach and mentor since finishing on the pitch.

Former Wallabies back row George Smith, ex-France captain Thierry Dusautoir, former Springboks wing Bryan Habana, ex-All Blacks out-half Dan Carter, and former Argentina playmaker Juan Martín Hernández were all inducted into the World Rugby hall of fame.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe won try of the year for his long-range solo effort against England during the Six Nations.