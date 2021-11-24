Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Advertisement

World Rugby approves 'birthright' rule change to allow players to switch allegiance

New criteria, which will be ‘a real boost to the competitiveness of emerging nations’, come into force from 1 January 2022.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 4:05 PM
7 minutes ago 252 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5610764
World Rugby announced the new eligibility change on Wednesday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
World Rugby announced the new eligibility change on Wednesday.
World Rugby announced the new eligibility change on Wednesday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD RUGBY HAS approved a major change to its eligibility criteria which would allow international players to switch allegiance to another country by virtue of birthright.

The rule, which comes into force from 1 January 2022, will allow players to transfer to represent a country provided they were born there, or have a parent or grandparent who was born there.

Players who meet this criteria but who have already represented another country will also be eligible to transfer, but must stand down from international rugby for three years prior to the move.

“Under the revised Regulation 8 criteria, a player may only change union once and each case will be subject to approval by the World Rugby Regulations Committee to preserve integrity,” World Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “We have listened to our membership and players and sought to update the regulation recognising the modern professional rugby environment without compromising the integrity of the international game.”

He added: “We believe that this is the fairest way to implement progressive change that puts players first while also having the potential to support a growing, increasingly competitive international men’s and women’s game.”

Vice-chairman Bernard Laporte said that the new regulation will provide “transformational opportunities to players with dual backgrounds”, while International Rugby Players chief executive Omar Hassanein described the change as “a real boost to the competitiveness of emerging nations, which in turn, will benefit the game as a whole”.

Any player who meets the criteria can apply immediately for a transfer from 1 January 2022, opening the door for players to switch allegiance ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie