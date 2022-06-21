Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

World Rugby extends concussion stand-down period

The new measures will be in place for Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 9:48 AM
54 minutes ago 1,546 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5795736
James Ryan leaves the field for a HIA during Ireland's Six Nations meeting with England earlier this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
James Ryan leaves the field for a HIA during Ireland's Six Nations meeting with England earlier this year.
James Ryan leaves the field for a HIA during Ireland's Six Nations meeting with England earlier this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WORLD RUGBY IS extending the concussion stand-down period in a significant protocol change that will result in most players diagnosed with concussion missing their next match.

Currently, players who fail a head injury assessment (HIA) can return to play seven days later if they have successfully completed the return-to-play-protocols.

Under the new guidelines, most players diagnosed with concussion – including those with a history of concussion or who are removed from a match with obvious concussion symptoms – will sit out from play for a minimum of 12 days, an increase of five days on the current stand-down period.

No player with concussion symptoms will return earlier than the seventh day after injury. To be cleared to play after seven days, the player in question will need to have no concussion history, show no symptoms 36 hours after the game and be cleared to play by an independent concussion consultant. 

The new criteria will be implemented globally from 1 July ahead of the international summer tours – including Ireland’s five-game tour to New Zealand.

World Rugby state that the changes are based on the latest review of scientific evidence and rugby-specific research by the federation’s independent Concussion Working Group.

World Rugby Chief Medical Officer, Dr Éanna Falvey said: “This individualised rehabilitation approach supports our mission that the welfare of players comes first. It mirrors our promise to continually monitor, review and evolve our protocols based on scientific advice and evidence.

“Rugby is a leading sport in head-injury management, but we never stand still. It’s not just a new protocol – it’s going to be a new mindset for coaches and players.

Our approach means it is now overwhelmingly likely a player diagnosed with a concussion won’t play in their team’s next match. World Rugby firmly believes that scientific evidence supports our protocols, but we are continually monitoring and testing them to ensure that they are fit for the modern game.

“We recognise that there are differences in concussion symptoms and concussion history and this process enables us to further protect elite players by individualising their rehabilitation. It also keeps in place all the benefits of the previous protocols which have been so successful in beginning to tackle under reporting of symptoms which evidence shows that, while improving, remains an issue.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin added: “World Rugby will never stand still on player welfare and once again we are putting those words into action in line with our six-point plan.

“We will continue to work with players across the world, at all levels of the game, to educate the importance of brain health and of reporting symptoms where they occur, while doing everything we can to reduce the risks.

“Rugby is a game that bring immense benefits to those who play, benefits which far outweigh the risks. However, we know that any collision sport such as ours will result in injury and it is incumbent upon us to provide our players with the best advice we can and that is exactly what we’re doing with these Individualised Rehabilitation protocols.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie