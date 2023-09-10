World Rugby taking action over delays as hundreds of fans miss kick-off at RWC23

WORLD RUGBY HAS vowed to take action over delays getting into World Cup Stadiums in France.

Hundreds of fans missed the start of England v Argentina, while supporters also experienced delays ahead of Ireland v Romania. World Rugby said they were aware of such.

“We are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue,” officials said in a statement after England v Argentina.

Advertisement

Hundreds of England and Argentina supporters missed kick-off in Marseille after being delayed at the entrances to the stadium, AFP journalists saw.

So tough on fans who have shelled out hard earned money to be here but are stuck outside. https://t.co/UchF9okIfC — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 9, 2023

Ten minutes before the 9pm (7pm GMT) kickoff, there was still a long queue at one of the two entry points to the Stade Velodrome in the southern French port, with more than one thousand supporters waiting to enter.

As kick-off approached, security staff reduced their checks to allow the queue to accelerate. At the kick-off, many supporters were still trying to find their seats in the stadium.

A source close to the organisers said the problem had arisen because a large number of supporters arrived shortly before the match at one of the two designated entrances.

In order to speed up the spectators’ passage into the stadium, an alleyway that is normally closed was opened, the source said. The longest delay was around 20 minutes.

Ex-England international player Brian Moore blasted the organisation. “To Rugby World Cup – the organisation at the Marseille stadium was beyond shambolic,” he wrote on social media.

With France hosting the Olympics next year, the French organisers of the Rugby World Cup are under scrutiny to avoid any repetition of the chaotic scenes that preceded last year’s Champions League football final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France outside Paris.

The kick-off for that match was delayed by 37 minutes as fans struggled to get into France’s national stadium after police funnelled them into overcrowded bottlenecks.

Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of mainly Liverpool supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter to the stadium.

Read Next Related Reads Aki was Ireland's standout player. He is locking down the 12 shirt Ford's focus drives 14-man England to victory against Argentina Sexton's return helps Ireland's attack find its rhythm again

– © AFP 2023