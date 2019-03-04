This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Rugby calls meeting in Dublin after backlash around World League

The governing body’s chairman, Bill Beaumont, will meet representatives of the tier one nations, as well as Japan and Fiji.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:25 AM
19 minutes ago 542 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4522698

WORLD RUGBY WILL convene a meeting in Dublin this month to further discuss plans for a World League.

Last week saw International Rugby Players, the global body representing professional rugby players, issue a strongly-worded statement expressing their concerns over a proposed 12-nation World League that not include promotion and relegation.

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton, All Blacks captain Kieran Read and England’s Owen Farrell were all quoted in the statement, which focused on possible player workload issues, as well as the exclusion of the Pacific Island nations.

The Fiji team after the game Fiji will be involved in the meeting in Dublin this month. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

World Rugby has since moved to distance themselves from the reported proposal and argued that the International Rugby Players statement included some “inaccurate assumptions.”

With the backlash spreading throughout the world of rugby in recent days, World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has now called a meeting in Dublin – where the governing body’s offices are based – to discuss a route forward.

The chairmen and CEOs of all tier one unions, as well as those from Japan and Fiji, will be present at the meeting, as will International Rugby Players, with Beaumont insisting that no decisions about the future of Test rugby have been made yet.

“In light of continued speculation and commentary, I am convening a meeting of chairmen and CEOs from tier one unions, Fiji and Japan and player representatives in Dublin later this month to consider the way forward for an annual international competition,” said Beaumont in a World Rugby statement.

“Contrary to reports, no decisions have been made. This is an ongoing and complex process with multiple stakeholders, some with differing views.

Bill Beaumont and Augustin Pichot World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and vice-chairman Agustin Pichot. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Only by working together in the interests of the global game can we achieve something truly impactful in this important area for rugby’s future global growth. I look forward to a constructive debate with my colleagues and productive outcomes.”

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot has used his Twitter account to stress that his position around the League of Nations has been to push for a two-tier competition involving 12 teams in each tier with promotion and relegation.

Meanwhile, Brett Gosper, World Rugby’s CEO, has suggested that the reported proposal around the World League contains “many inaccuracies” and stressed that the governing body has “pushed for relegation/promotion which is not universally supported.”

 

It remains to be seen how the meeting in Dublin this month goes, but it is clear that there is much work yet to be done around the World League if it is to begin in 2020.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    Cycling 'Quietway' for Dublin's Southside revived after MetroLink route scrapped
    FOOTBALL
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    Kompany: City do not need to retain title to prove greatness
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie