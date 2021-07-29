Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

World Rugby to engage with SA Rugby over 'nature' of Erasmus comments

An hour-long video features a host of complaints by the Springboks’ director of rugby.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,389 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5509565
Rassie Erasmus led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019.
Image: Ashley Western
Rassie Erasmus led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019.
Rassie Erasmus led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019.
Image: Ashley Western

WORLD RUGBY SAYS it will engage with the South African Rugby Union following Rassie Erasmus’ unprecedented hour-long video criticism of the refereeing during the Springboks’ first Test defeat to the Lions last weekend.

Erasmus highlighted a wide range of what he perceived to be poor decisions and non-decisions against his team by referee Nic Berry and his assistants, while the SA Rugby director of rugby was also critical of World Rugby’s process for feedback on refereeing queries.

Erasmus suggested that Berry had treated Springboks captain Siya Kolisi with less respect than Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones, while he also criticised Lions head coach Warren Gatland for questioning the integrity of South African television match official Marius Jonker during the build-up to the first Test. 

The former Munster director of rugby offered to stand down from his current position if that is deemed necessary following his scathing video.

World Rugby has this afternoon issued a brief statement that outlines its plans to deal directly with SA Rugby rather than mimicking Erasmus’ public measure.

“World Rugby notes the comments made by Rassie Erasmus,” reads the statement.

“The nature of these will be raised with the union via the usual official channels and no further comment will be made at this stage.”

It’s understood World Rugby is naturally disappointed at Erasmus’ outburst and the governing body is also concerned at how respect for match officials appears to be fading.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

While there has been no official suggestion of any action being taken against Erasmus at this stage, it’s believed that World Rugby will consider the possibility as they review his comments in further depth.

World Rugby’s official regulations state that misconduct includes “making any comments (including to the media) that attack, disparage or denigrate the game, World Rugby, and/or match officials.

The regulations also say that misconduct includes “comments in connection with match officiating (or any aspect thereof), which are prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or any person.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie