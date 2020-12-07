Conor Murray, Brian O'Driscoll named on curious World Rugby Team of the Decade

Ma'a Nonu, Conor Murray and Brian O'Driscoll (who all made the Team of the Decade) playing in 2013.

TWO IRISH PLAYERS were honoured with inclusion in the World Rugby Team of the Decade, while an Ireland score was ruled Try of the Decade at the governing body’s awards night this evening.

Brian O’Driscoll, who retired in 2014, is handed the outside centre berth in the XV while Munster’s Conor Murray is selected as scrum-half.

Murray was involved in the Try of the Decade, a rare long-range effort from Ireland rounded off by Jamie Heaslip against Italy in 2016.

With international rugby curtailed in all corners of the globe, World Rugby turned their annual ceremony into look back over the 10 years past, with Richie McCaw taking the Player of the Decade gong despite retiring halfway through the period.

Dan Carter, who stepped away from international rugby in 2015, is named as the team’s out-half and Italy’s Sergio Parisse is named number eight ahead of Kieran Read.

There is no place for any English player despite their 18-match winning streak between 2015 and 2017.

England dominate the Women’s XV of the decade with eight places. Curiously, France fullback Jessy Trémoulière scooped the fan-voted Women’s Player of the Decade award, but is not on the Women’s XV, which was selected by a panel.

No Irish player made the Women’s XV of the decade.

World Rugby Men’s Team of the Decade

1. Tendai Mtawarira (RSA)

2. Bismarck du Plessis (RSA)

3. Owen Franks (NZL)

4. Brodie Retallick (NZL)

5. Sam Whitelock (NZL)

6. David Pocock (AUS)

7. Richie McCaw (NZL)

8. Sergio Parisse (ITA)

9. Conor Murray (IRE)

10. Dan Carter (NZL)

11. Bryan Habana (RSA)

12. Ma’a Nonu (NZL)

13. Brian O’Driscoll (IRE)

14. George North (WAL)

15. Ben Smith (NZL)

World Rugby Women’s XV of the Decade

1. Rochelle Clark (ENG)

2. Fiao’o Faamausili (NZL)

3. Sophie Hemming (ENG)

4. Eloise Blackwell (NZL)

5. Tamara Taylor (ENG)

6. Linda Itunu (NZL)

7. Maggie Alphonsi (ENG)

8. Safi N’Diaye (FRA)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (NZL)

10. Katy Daley-Mclean (ENG)

11. Portia Woodman (NZL)

12. Kelly Brazier (NZL)

13. Emily Scarratt (ENG)

14. Lydia Thompson (ENG)

15. Danielle Waterman (ENG)

