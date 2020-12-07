BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Conor Murray, Brian O'Driscoll named on curious World Rugby Team of the Decade

There is no room for any English player on the men’s team, while Jamie Heaslip’s finish against Italy in 2016 was named Try of the Decade.

By Sean Farrell Monday 7 Dec 2020, 10:11 PM
11 minutes ago 1,287 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5291872
Ma'a Nonu, Conor Murray and Brian O'Driscoll (who all made the Team of the Decade) playing in 2013.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ma'a Nonu, Conor Murray and Brian O'Driscoll (who all made the Team of the Decade) playing in 2013.
Ma'a Nonu, Conor Murray and Brian O'Driscoll (who all made the Team of the Decade) playing in 2013.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TWO IRISH PLAYERS were honoured with inclusion in the World Rugby Team of the Decade, while an Ireland score was ruled Try of the Decade at the governing body’s awards night this evening.

Brian O’Driscoll, who retired in 2014, is handed the outside centre berth in the XV while Munster’s Conor Murray is selected as scrum-half.

Murray was involved in the Try of the Decade, a rare long-range effort from Ireland rounded off by Jamie Heaslip against Italy in 2016.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

With international rugby curtailed in all corners of the globe, World Rugby turned their annual ceremony into look back over the 10 years past, with Richie McCaw taking the Player of the Decade gong despite retiring halfway through the period.

Dan Carter, who stepped away from international rugby in 2015, is named as the team’s out-half and Italy’s Sergio Parisse is named number eight ahead of Kieran Read.

There is no place for any English player despite their 18-match winning streak between 2015 and 2017.

England dominate the Women’s XV of the decade with eight places. Curiously, France fullback Jessy Trémoulière scooped the fan-voted Women’s Player of the Decade award, but is not on the Women’s XV, which was selected by a panel.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

No Irish player made the Women’s XV of the decade.

World Rugby Men’s Team of the Decade

1. Tendai Mtawarira (RSA)
2. Bismarck du Plessis (RSA)
3. Owen Franks (NZL)
4. Brodie Retallick (NZL)
5. Sam Whitelock (NZL)
6. David Pocock (AUS)
7. Richie McCaw (NZL)
8. Sergio Parisse (ITA)
9. Conor Murray (IRE)
10. Dan Carter (NZL)
11. Bryan Habana (RSA)
12. Ma’a Nonu (NZL)
13. Brian O’Driscoll (IRE)
14. George North (WAL)
15. Ben Smith (NZL)

World Rugby Women’s XV of the Decade

1. Rochelle Clark (ENG)
2. Fiao’o Faamausili (NZL)
3. Sophie Hemming (ENG)
4. Eloise Blackwell (NZL)
5. Tamara Taylor (ENG)
6. Linda Itunu (NZL)
7. Maggie Alphonsi (ENG)
8. Safi N’Diaye (FRA)
9. Kendra Cocksedge (NZL)
10. Katy Daley-Mclean (ENG)
11. Portia Woodman (NZL)
12. Kelly Brazier (NZL)
13. Emily Scarratt (ENG)
14. Lydia Thompson (ENG)
15. Danielle Waterman (ENG)

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie