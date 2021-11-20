Dickson and Waddilove eye medal after an impressive day at World Championships

IRISH DUO ROBERT Dickson and Sean Waddilove are in fifth position and well within range of a medal at the Olympic 49er skiff class World Championships, following today’s exceptional performances in Oman.

The Dubliners began the day in 11th position but after three races today, when they finished 16th, third and third, they climbed up to fifth overall.

“Rob and Seán did well to get back to 16th in the opening race as the conditions were very tricky,” said James O’Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing. “But they grew into the day, backed their decisions and improved on them in the two races that followed.”

Tomorrow is the key day. If they maintain their place in the top 10 then they can advance for the medal race final.