Jak Jones in action. Alamy Stock Photo
Snooker

Qualifier Jak Jones edges closer to his first World Snooker Championship final

Resuming at 8-8, Jones briefly fell behind before reeling off five frames in a row to seize the initiative in an error-strewn clash.
3.28pm, 4 May 2024
JAK JONES STANDS four frames away from becoming the first qualifier to reach the World Snooker Championship final since 2016 after establishing a 13-10 lead over Stuart Bingham in their Crucible semi-final.

Resuming at 8-8, Jones briefly fell behind before reeling off five frames in a row to seize the initiative in their error-strewn clash.

Bingham gave himself hope of hauling back the deficit with a flamboyant break of 104 in the seventh and final frame of the session.

The pair were hauled off one short of their allotted eight after a gruelling session that averaged over 24 minutes per frame, including one that drifted towards the hour mark and required mid-frame toilet breaks.

The pair will resume to a finish on Saturday evening with Jones, the world number 44, bidding to emulate Ding Junhui’s run to the final in 2016.

