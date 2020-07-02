This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 2 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Several players' pull out of this year's World Snooker Championship over health concerns

None of those who have opted against travelling to the UK are understood to be in the current world top 16, however.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 868 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5139461
Former world number five Marco Fu has withdrawn.
Image: Dave Howarth
Former world number five Marco Fu has withdrawn.
Former world number five Marco Fu has withdrawn.
Image: Dave Howarth

SNOOKER CHIEFS HAVE confirmed that “several” players have withdrawn from this year’s World Championship, which is set to begin later this month in Sheffield.

None of the players concerned are understood to be members of the current world top 16, meaning they would have been scheduled to take part in the qualifying rounds, which start on 21 July.

Earlier this week, reports in China suggested up to 10 players had declined the opportunity to take part in the tournament, citing concerns regarding coronavirus and quarantine regulations.

Former finalist Ding Junhui, who missed last month’s Coral Tour Championship, has indicated he will take part, while Yan Bingtao, the other Chinese player in the top 16, is based in Sheffield and unaffected.

But former world number five Marco Fu, three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee, and Zhou Yuelong, who beat Mark Allen in the first round last year, are reportedly among those who have withdrawn.

In a statement, World Snooker Tour noted: “Several players have indicated that they have decided not to travel to the UK and the draw for the qualifying rounds will be made after the entry deadline which falls on 6 July.”

Despite continuing uncertainty over quarantine regulations which may impact the respective arrivals of overseas players, WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said he was confident the process will run smoothly.

Ferguson said: “Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic we have worked tirelessly to ensure that every player has the chance to play in the Betfred World Championship.

“We knew this would be a huge task in the climate, but not an impossible one – and we have now reached a point where players can make their own choice. We have done everything we can to support our playing membership.

“We appreciate that a small number have indicated their decision not to come to the UK, but the vast majority will compete and, without question, the show must go on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie