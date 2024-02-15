McSharry and Shortt progress to semi-finals at World Championships

MONA MCSHARRY AND John Shortt have both booked their place in the semi-finals of their respective events at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

McSharry, who came agonisingly short of a medal in the 100m Breaststroke final earlier this week, won her 200m Breaststroke heat in a time of 2:24.82 to progress to the semi-final ranked second.

“I’m really happy. That’s definitely my best morning swim ever and my second-best time so it makes me really excited. The 200m is a tough one to put together and I’m happy that I was able to step up this morning and put a good race together. I think maybe the frustration from the 100m pushed me over the hurdle of wanting to get over the 200m hurting and swim fast.”

McSharry has already qualified for the Olympics but is now focused on nailing down a consideration time.

“I’m just putting my head down, and that’s my goal. Anything after that is only going to be a great benefit, I’m only a second out with that swim.”

17-year-old Shortt clocked 1:59.27 to finish 16th overall in the men’s heats of the 200m Backstroke to assure safe passage to the semi-finals.

“Very good. The time wasn’t great to be honest,” Shortt said after his race. “I thought the time was going to be much quicker than that. I don’t know, I was probably a bit too relaxed, a bit too easy, and it wasn’t the time I thought I was going to go but I have the second swim.”

Meanwhile, Victoria Catterson was also in action for Ireland in the World Swimming championships today. She swam a time of 55.44 to finish 19th in the 100m Freestyle.

Eoin Corby took 17th place in the 200m Breaststroke in what was his debut swim at the world championships. He touched the wall in 2:13.10.

