Walshe and Shortt set new Irish records at World Championships in Budapest

ELLEN WALSHE SET two new Irish records today on the opening morning of action at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

Walshe onfirmed places in the 50m Butterfly Semi-Final and 200m Individual Medley Final the process. The Templeogue swimmer broke both records in the space of forty minutes, building on a year that saw her become an Olympic finalist in Paris.

The 23-year-old first broke her own 50m Butterfly record of 25.90 in 25.65, the previous record having stood since 2022. The time saw Walshe sixth in her heat and fourteenth overall, inside the top sixteen required for the semi-final.

Advertisement

In the 200m Individual Medley, only the top eight were progressing to the final from the morning heats. A strong showing from Walshe saw her take almost two seconds off her best time and Irish Record finishing in 2:06.50. The former time was a bronze medal winning performance from the 2023 European Championshipsof 2:08.32. Walshe secured fourth place in her heat and advances sixth overall.

Walshe will have an even tighter turnaround this evening with the 50m Butterfly Semi-Final taking place at 4.43pm (Irish time) and 200m Individual Medley Final taking place at 5.01pm.

National Centre Limerick’s John Shortt also got his Championships underway with a record-breaking performance. Shortt, who has set Irish records in both the 100m and 200m Backstroke already this season, took over a second off the 100m Backstroke Junior Record of 52.34 he set in October, clocking 51.21. The 17-year-old returns on Sunday for his favoured event, the 200m Backstroke.

Danielle Hill (file photo). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In the women’s 100m Backstroke heats, Danielle Hill was just outside the semi-final placings, swimming her third fastest time ever in the event in 57.95 seconds. The Larne swimmer returns to action on Wednesday in the 100m Freestyle.

Also in action, Max McCusker was close to his personal best of 22.92, clocking 23.09 in the 50m Butterfly heats. McCusker will be back in action on Friday in the 100m Butterfly heats.

This evening, Walshe will be joined by Nathan Wiffen who makes his debut appearance for Ireland at a World Championships in the fastest heat of the 1500m Freestyle.