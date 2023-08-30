Worry for France ahead of World Cup opener

FRANCE CENTRE Jonathan Danty is a doubt to face New Zealand in next week’s Rugby World Cup opener due to a hamstring injury, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Wednesday.

La Rochelle’s Danty, 30, will undergo further tests over the coming days before the hosts play the All Blacks on September 8.

Danty won his 23rd Test cap on Sunday, scoring in the warm-up win over Australia, and has become a leading figure in Fabien Galthie’s side.

“After the France game against Australia, Jonathan Danty underwent extra tests which showed a slight problem with his hamstring,” the FFR said.

“Next week, a training schedule will be adapted to his situation.”

Bulldozing midfielder Danty could be replaced in the starting lineup by Bordeaux-Begles’ Yoram Moefana or Arthur Vincent of Montpellier.

France are already without fly-half Romain Ntamack for the whole tournament due to a serious knee injury and tight-head prop Cyril Baille for at least their first two games with a calf strain.

After playing New Zealand, Les Bleus face Uruguay, Namibia and Italy in Pool A.

