Saturday 3 October 2020
Worry for Ireland, as Seamus Coleman goes off injured

The defender could now be a doubt for his country’s play-off clash with Slovakia on Thursday.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,367 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5222776
Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) receives treatment for an injury before being substituted.
Image: PA
THERE WERE WORRYING scenes for Stephen Kenny, as Ireland international Seamus Coleman went off injured during Everton’s game with Brighton today.

The 31-year-old full-back was replaced by Fabian Delph after 58 minutes, having picked up what looked like a hamstring injury, though the extent of the issue has yet to be confirmed.

Coleman has been in excellent form of late, with boss Carlo Ancelotti recently comparing him to Italian legend Paolo Maldini.

The Donegal native could now be a doubt for Ireland’s crucial Euros play-off semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday.

Whether he would start regardless is uncertain, with Kenny preferring Tottenham star Matt Doherty at right-back for his first two Nations League games in charge.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
COMMENTS (5)

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie