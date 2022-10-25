Non-league side owned by Hollywood stars ban boots carrying abusive message

THE NON-LEAGUE football club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney insisted on Tuesday striker Paul Mullin will not wear a pair of boots displaying an abusive message for Britain’s governing Conservative Party.

Mullin, a forward with Wrexham, had posted an Instagram image of the boots with the words “f*** the Tories (the nickname for the Conservatives)” printed on the side of them.

But the Dragons reacted quickly to make it clear that 11-goal striker Mullin would not be wearing the boots for the fifth-tier National League promotion-chasers.

“The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval,” said a club statement.

The member of the British Parliament for the Wrexham constituency is a Conservative politician, Sarah Atherton, with the club adding that “everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters” but that it was not for the football club to take political positions.

“There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat,” the statement said.

“After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.”

Tuesday’s statement was issued shortly before Rishi Sunak was confirmed as Britain’s new prime minister following Conservative predecessor Liz Truss’ tenure at 10 Downing Street that lasted a mere 49 days.

“Deadpool” film star Reynolds and McElhenney, most famous for his role in comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, took control of Wrexham from a supporters’ group a year ago with an initial £2 million ($2.7 million) investment.

– © AFP 2022

