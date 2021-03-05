Join us for a special live sportswriting event with Wright Thompson

ON BEHIND THE LINES, we’re lucky enough to chat to some of our favourite sports journalists about their careers and the writing that inspired them.

The podcast series, hosted by Gavin Cooney, is heading for 70 episodes and is shaped by our member-only sportswriting WhatsApp group.

Involvement is worth it alone for the huge recommended reading list, which Gavin has amassed from his back catalogue of interviews.

Guests include David Walsh, Jonathan Liew, Diane K Shah, Paul Howard, Rick Reilly, Anna Krien and Jeff Pearlman. You get the idea.

And the award-winning Wright Thompson of ESPN The Magazine will join us on 16 March for a special locked-down night-before-Patrick’s Day live event.

We’ll chat to The Cost Of These Dreams author about his pieces on Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Leo Messi and Conor McGregor as well as his recent podcast work, books and the writing he loves.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Guests will, of course, drive the conversation and we’ll have some nice craft beer to go with it.

The42 members get access to Behind The Lines as well as Rugby Weekly Extra, How To Win At Dominoes, loads of Insider newsletters, WhatsApp groups, discounts and events.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

If you’re already a member, we’ll let you know how you can sign up for the event, otherwise join here: