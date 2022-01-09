Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 9 January 2022
Birmingham shock WSL leaders Arsenal, while Kiernan fires six-minute hat-trick for Liverpool

Niamh Fahey opened the scoring for the promotion-chasing Reds in a 6-0 win at Blackburn.

Leanne Kiernan poses with the match ball after her hat-trick for the Reds.
Image: Liverpool Women (@LiverpoolFCW)
BIRMINGHAM RECORDED THEIR first win of the season with a shock 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal.

Libby Smith collected a superb pass from Republic of Ireland international Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes and Veatriki Sarri doubled the lead shortly before the interval after Jade Pennock’s shot was blocked.

Arsenal laboured in vain to get back into the contest and Vivianne Miedema was booked for dissent as their frustration mounted, a first loss of the campaign meaning they remain four points clear of Chelsea in the standings.

Birmingham’s win lifted them off the foot of the table and above Midlands rivals Leicester, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Reading.

Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn celebrates at full-time. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Natasha Dowie scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes, catching goalkeeper Demi Lambourne off her line with a superb long-range lob.

Dowie had the chance to double the lead from the penalty spot on the half hour after being brought down in the area, but Lambourne pulled off a good save.

Manchester City moved up to fifth in the table courtesy of a 6-0 thrashing of Brighton, with all the goals coming in the second half.

A 48th-minute own goal from Victoria Williams opened the floodgates before Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Laura Coombs put the result beyond doubt in the space of seven minutes.

Goals from Hayley Raso and Vicky Losada completed the rout for the visitors, who were boosted by the presence of Lucy Bronze for the first time this season following knee surgery.

England captain Steph Houghton also came off the bench for her first appearance since September.

In the Championship, Republic of Ireland international Leanne Kiernan fired a hat-trick in the space of just six minutes and Niamh Fahey opened the scoring in Liverpool’s 6-0 win at Blackburn.

Cavan native Kiernan has now scored 10 league goals for the Reds this season, her most recent three coming between the 52nd and 58th minute of a victory that kept Liverpool five points clear of Durham at the top of the table.

Rachel Furness added two more for the promotion chasers,

Press Association

