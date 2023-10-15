Katie McCabe stunner inspires Arsenal to late turnaround win at the Emirates

KATIE MCCABE INSPIRED Arsenal to an incredible comeback win against Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League [WSL] this afternoon with a stunning 92nd-minute equaliser.

The Republic of Ireland captain’s rocket lit up the Emirates Stadium, with summer signing Alessia Russo completing the extra-time turnaround two minutes later.

It’s the first win of the new season for Jonas Eidevall’s side after a disappointing opening day defeat to Liverpool and a late draw away to Manchester United last weekend.

And it’s one they had to battle for, Maz Pacheo opening the scoring on 25 minutes with a superb bullet header.

Advertisement

Beth Mead made her return from an ACL injury in the final minutes of normal time at the Emirates, and the England star played a central role in the fightback with Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching on.

Elsewhere in the WSL, there was disappointment for Megan Connolly and Chloe Mustaki as newcomers Bristol City fell to a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, while Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne have been named to start for Everton in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool. Megan Campbell could feature from the bench against her former club in the evening kick-off, while Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kieran are out injured for the Reds.

United rescued a 1-1 draw with Leicester City, while Brighton and Hove Albion Women and Tottenham Hotspur finished 0-0.

Meanwhile, Lucy Quinn and Eleanor Ryan Doyle were the Irish players on target in the FA Women’s Championship.

Quinn starred for Birmingham City with a goal and assist as the Irish-heavy Blues finished up 4-0 winners at Sheffield United. Lily Agg played the full game, Jamie Finn was introduced in the second half and Louise Quinn was an unused substitute.

Ryan-Doyle’s effort came in Durham’s 2-1 defeat to league leaders Southampton. The Dubliner was assisted by Saoirse Noonan, while Naoisha McAloon and Emily Kraft were held in reserve on both sides.

There were contrasting fortunes for Irish players in Crystal Palace’s 6-1 win over London City Lionesses. Hayley Nolan enjoyed victory against her former side as Palace kept the heat on Southampton and Sunderland at the top of the table, while it was a disappointing day for Grace Moloney between the London City posts. Ruesha Littlejohn and Niamh Farrelly were absent from the matchday squad.

Tyler Toland’s Blackburn Rovers fell to a 1-0 home loss to Charlton Athletic, while Sophie Whitehouse and Kate Mooney were on the winning side as Lewes defeated Alli Murphy’s Watford. Former Peamount United striker Mooney was a second-half sub, while Whitehouse was dislodged in goal.

In Scotland, Abbie Larkin started and Emily Whelan was among the subs as Glasgow City beat Aberdeen 3-2, while Caitlin Hayes returned from a knock in Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

Elsewhere today, the Ireland Women’s U17s suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss to Iceland in their second 2023-24 Uefa European Championship Round 1 Qualifier in Poland.

Kiera Sean opened the scoring for the Girls In Green, but second-half goals from Ragnhidur Porunn Jonsdottir, Hrefna Jonsdottir and Thelma Karen Palmadottir downed James Scott’s side.

All eyes turn to the NWSL overnight, with several Irish players in action.