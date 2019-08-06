This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
English women's top-flight games to be streamed live and free on FA's new app

A handy way to keep an eye on the strong Irish contingent in the Women’s Super League.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 4:01 PM
49 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4754473
Irish duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn helped Arsenal to the title last season.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Irish duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn helped Arsenal to the title last season.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THERE’S GOOD NEWS for those involved — and interested — in top-level women’s football across the water with Women’s Super League [WSL] games to be streamed live and free on the Football Association’s [FA] new app.

The FA player will launch ahead of the 2019/20 season, and will be exclusively dedicated to women’s football. 

The new venture will attract new audiences worldwide, providing live access to over 150 matches throughout the season: all WSL matches and a live match from each round of the Championship.

There’s a strong Irish contingent in the top flight, with Arsenal duo Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe, Liverpool’s new vice-captain Niamh Fahey, Manchester City defender Megan Campbell and West Ham ace Leanne Kiernan among the Girls In Green plying their trade there.

The FA Player mobile app will also show selected England, Women’s FA Cup and Continental League Cup highlights, plus archive footage and features, while BT Sport and BBC will continue their regular coverage.

“This announcement is a pivotal and significant step in The FA’s journey to grow the women’s game and attract new audiences,” Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women’s professional game said.

“We know people want to watch football in different ways, with content that’s quickly and easily accessible. This new live streaming service will give them unique access to over 150 live fixtures in all competitions, all available at the click of a button.

“This will help build on the fantastic coverage BBC and BT Sport give the women’s game on their channels so that fans can enjoy the best of women’s football when and how they wish.”

The new WSL season kicks off on Saturday, 7 September when Manchester City face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The following day in London, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur get their respective seasons underway with a tasty derby at Stamford Bridge. Tickets for that clash were free of charge.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

