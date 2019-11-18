This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
North London derby draws record crowd as Ireland captain helps Arsenal to victory

Niamh Fahey also played in front of a bumper attendance at Anfield.

By Paul Dollery Monday 18 Nov 2019, 11:26 AM
PA-48399272 The Arsenal team pictured before their 2-0 win against Tottenham. Source: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe was part of an historic occasion yesterday afternoon as champions Arsenal emerged victorious from the first North London derby played in the FA Women’s Super League.

The Gunners scored twice in the second half to record a 2-0 win, which attracted 38,262 spectators — a record attendance for a WSL fixture — to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It smashed the previous high, which was set on the opening day of the season when a crowd of 31,213 watched the Manchester derby between City and United at the Etihad Stadium.

With McCabe at left-back, Arsenal secured the bragging rights thanks to goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema. Ireland defender Louise Quinn was among the substitutes for Joe Montemurro’s side, who stay within a point of leaders Chelsea.

“It was an amazing occasion,” Montemurro said. “We’re very proud to have been part of it. The passion, the rivalry, the tribalism, it was fantastic.”

Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 11.23.26

Niamh Fahey also played in front of a bumper crowd, but the Galway woman was on the losing side as 23,500 fans turned up at Anfield to see Liverpool take on Everton.

Lucy Graham’s long-range strike on the stroke of half-time keeps Everton in fourth place, while Liverpool continue to prop up the table in their search for a first win of the season.

Georgia Stanway scored twice before receiving a second yellow card in Manchester City’s 5-0 thumping of West Ham United. Ellen White, Lauren Hemp and Tessa Wullaert were also on target for second-placed City, for whom Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland both came off the bench. Leanne Kiernan started in attack for the Hammers, who had Courtney Brosnan on the bench.

Maren Mjelde’s second-half penalty against Manchester United was enough for Chelsea to regain top spot after they had briefly been overtaken by City earlier in the day. The Norway international converted in the 65th minute after Millie Turner brought down Fran Kirby. The crowd of 4,790 at Kingsmeadow was also a record for a WSL game played at a non-Premier League stadium.

PA-48401645 Liverpool's Mel Lawley takes a corner during their game against Everton at Anfield. Source: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

With Megan Connolly absent due to injury, Brighton & Hove Albion secured their first victory of the campaign at the expense of a Birmingham City side featuring Harriet Scott. Kayleigh Green scored twice and Lea Le Garrec netted a stunner in the 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

At the Madejski Stadium, Grace Moloney was in goal for Reading in their 3-3 draw with Bristol City, for whom a first win of the season remains elusive.

FA WSL results

  • Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Birmingham City
  • Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
  • Liverpool 0-1 Everton
  • Manchester City 5-0 West Ham United
  • Reading 3-3 Bristol City
  • Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal

