BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Advertisement

Landmark day ends in defeat for McCabe and Arsenal

The Ireland star played her 100th game for Arsenal, but they lost ground on leaders Manchester United.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 9:11 PM
27 minutes ago 801 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5298754
Katie McCabe closes down Chloe Kelly of Manchester City.
Image: PA
Katie McCabe closes down Chloe Kelly of Manchester City.
Katie McCabe closes down Chloe Kelly of Manchester City.
Image: PA

IRELAND’S KATIE MCCABE lined out for Arsenal for the 100th time this afternoon, but her landmark day ended on a sour note as the Gunners suffered an injury-time defeat away at Manchester City.

The prolific Vivianne Miedema fired Arsenal in front after just three minutes, but City equalised on the half-hour mark when American Sam Mewis headed a corner into the ground and saw the ball bounce over a defender on the post.

The hosts snatched the winner in the fourth minute of time added on as Caroline Weir calmly curled a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.f

Elsewhere, Manchester United maintained their unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Reading.

Leah Galton fired the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute after being sent clear by Hayley Ladd, but Reading equalised 10 minutes into the second half when Jess Fishlock’s shot went in off Millie Turner.

Ladd scored what proved to be the winner seven minutes from time, heading beyond Grace Moloney from close range after Reading failed to clear a corner.

reading-v-manchester-united-fa-womens-super-league-madejski-stadium Source: PA

Chelsea moved above Arsenal into second place in the table thanks to a 1-0 win over Denise O’Sullivan’s Brighton, Sam Kerr following on from her hat-trick last week with the winner in the 21st minute.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Inessa Kaagman struck the crossbar early in the second half but the home side were unable to find an equaliser.

Bristol City remain rooted to the bottom of the table after being thrashed 4-0 at home by West Ham.

An attempted clearance from Yana Daniels rebounded off team-mate Jemma Purfield and into the net after 11 minutes and Emily van Egmond doubled West Ham’s lead shortly before the hour mark after volleying home a cross from Martha Thomas.

Rachel Daly soon made it 3-0 with a header from Van Egmond’s cross before Thomas wrapped up the scoring four minutes from time.

World Cup winner Alex Morgan scored for the second game in succession as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 3-1 to climb to eighth in the table.

Morgan was brought down in the area after 12 minutes and coolly converted the resulting penalty, but Villa equalised in fine style when Nadine Hanssen picked up a loose ball and chipped the goalkeeper from long range.

Spurs went back in front after 37 minutes as Morgan’s cross was turned into her own net by Caroline Siems and Rosella Ayane made certain of the points shortly after the hour mark with her first goal for the club.

The game between Birmingham and Everton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie