Katie McCabe plays part in five-star Arsenal show as new Ireland boss gets to grips with job

ARSENAL CELEBRATED RENEE Slegers’ permanent appointment as head coach by recording a comprehensive 5-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League.

Captain Leah Williamson grabbed her first Gunners goal since March 2023 with a sixth-minute opener – assisted by Katie McCabe – but it failed to open the floodgates.

That was the case after Alessia Russo doubled the hosts’ advantage at Meadow Park after 63 minutes, with Beth Mead on target before Mariona Caldentey registered a late brace to secure an emphatic victory.

McCabe’s Republic of Ireland teammate, Abbie Larkin, was an 84th-minute substitute for Palace as new boss Carla Ward begins to get to grips in charge of the Girls in Green.

Chelsea also returned to winning ways in the WSL with a resounding 5-0 thrashing of West Ham.

Sonia Bompastor had boasted a perfect record in the division after nine fixtures until the Blues dropped points in a surprise 1-1 draw at Leicester on December 14.

A winter break followed but the visitors scored three times in the first half at Chigwell Construction Stadium, in their first league match for more than a month, to keep hold of their healthy lead at the summit.

Catarina Macario, Erin Cuthbert and Aggie Beever-Jones struck before half-time for Chelsea and Sandy Baltimore added a fourth after the break, with the scoring wrapped up when Amber Tysiak put through her own net late on.

A fourth-minute own goal by Janina Leitzig earned Tottenham a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester to move them up to sixth in the table.

In the Championship, Ireland international Megan Campbell scored the only goal of the game as London City Lionesses beat Chloe Mustaki’s Bristol City to move within one point of leaders Birmingham City.

They ensured they stayed top of the pile with a 3-1 win over Portsmouth. Lucy Quinn was an injury-time sub for Birmingham although they confirmed earlier this weekend that Ireland teammate Lily Agg suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.