Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Tottenham join Arsenal at top of Women's Super League while Man City's difficult start continues

Manchester United dominated to record a 2-0 victory at Birmingham.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 692 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564552
Angela Addison (right) celebrates scoring Spurs' second goal at the King Power.
Image: PA
Angela Addison (right) celebrates scoring Spurs' second goal at the King Power.
Angela Addison (right) celebrates scoring Spurs' second goal at the King Power.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM JOINED ARSENAL at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison secured another win for Rehanne Skinner’s side as Tottenham moved level their north London rivals on 12 points from four games.

Williams opened the scoring after 38 minutes, rifling the ball past Leicester keeper Kirstie Levell from inside the box.

Leicester, who appointed former striker Emile Heskey as the club’s head of women’s football development earlier this week, struggled to fashion clear-cut chances against compact opponents.

Tottenham clinched victory two minutes from time when Rosella Ayane and Williams combined for Addison to slot home.

Manchester City’s difficult start to the season continued as West Ham claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Last season’s runners-up have won only once in their opening four games and are now nine points off the pace.

West Ham took a 38th-minute lead through Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s far-post header.

City’s Ellen White had a goal ruled out for offside and Laura Coombs struck the post before Yui Hasegawa’s injury-time stunner secured the points for the visitors.

Everton won 3-0 at Reading with Anna Anvegard, Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner all on target before half-time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Izzy Christiansen’s second-half spot-kick and rebound was saved by Grace Moloney as Reading prevented any further damage.

Manchester United dominated to record a 2-0 victory at Birmingham.

Recent Republic of Ireland debutante Lucy Quinn had Birmingham’s best chance in the opening exchanges before Hannah Blundell broke down the left and crossed for Leah Galton to put United into a 27th-minute lead.

Blundell and Galton wasted glorious chances to double United’s advantage and Ella Toone struck the woodwork.

But Toone met Blundell’s cross 10 minutes from time to condemn Birmingham to a record 17 games without a win at home in the WSL.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie