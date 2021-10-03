Tottenham join Arsenal at top of Women's Super League while Man City's difficult start continues

Angela Addison (right) celebrates scoring Spurs' second goal at the King Power.

TOTTENHAM JOINED ARSENAL at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison secured another win for Rehanne Skinner’s side as Tottenham moved level their north London rivals on 12 points from four games.

Williams opened the scoring after 38 minutes, rifling the ball past Leicester keeper Kirstie Levell from inside the box.

Leicester, who appointed former striker Emile Heskey as the club’s head of women’s football development earlier this week, struggled to fashion clear-cut chances against compact opponents.

Tottenham clinched victory two minutes from time when Rosella Ayane and Williams combined for Addison to slot home.

Manchester City’s difficult start to the season continued as West Ham claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Last season’s runners-up have won only once in their opening four games and are now nine points off the pace.

West Ham took a 38th-minute lead through Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s far-post header.

City’s Ellen White had a goal ruled out for offside and Laura Coombs struck the post before Yui Hasegawa’s injury-time stunner secured the points for the visitors.

Everton won 3-0 at Reading with Anna Anvegard, Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner all on target before half-time.

Izzy Christiansen’s second-half spot-kick and rebound was saved by Grace Moloney as Reading prevented any further damage.

Manchester United dominated to record a 2-0 victory at Birmingham.

Recent Republic of Ireland debutante Lucy Quinn had Birmingham’s best chance in the opening exchanges before Hannah Blundell broke down the left and crossed for Leah Galton to put United into a 27th-minute lead.

Blundell and Galton wasted glorious chances to double United’s advantage and Ella Toone struck the woodwork.

But Toone met Blundell’s cross 10 minutes from time to condemn Birmingham to a record 17 games without a win at home in the WSL.