Monday 25 November, 2019
Irish striker Kiernan on target for West Ham before Reading stage late comeback

Elsewhere, Katie McCabe picked up an ankle injury during Arsenal’s win over Liverpool.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 11:29 AM
Hammers forward Leanne Kiernan.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LEANNE Kiernan found the back of the net for West Ham yesterday, but couldn’t prevent them from falling to a 3-2 defeat. 

The Cavan native side-footed home past her Ireland team-mate Grace Maloney on 65 minutes after a scramble in the box — doubling the Hammer’s advantage as Katharina Baunach had opened the scoring against Reading. 

However, a player down due to Rachel Rowe’s red card in first-half injury-time, West Ham conceded three times in the final 15 minutes at Rush Green Stadium. 

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was on the bench for London club. 

Katie McCabe helped Arsenal earn a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, but there were worries about the Ireland captain after she was substituted at half-time. 

24-year-old McCabe started at full-back before being withdrawn with an ankle problem. Manager Joe Montemurro confirmed that the change was precautionary, however.

She was feeling her ankle,” the Gunners head coach explained. 

“She just over stretched the inside part of her ankle and she couldn’t get any power so we decided it wasn’t worth risking so we took her off.”

arsenal-v-liverpool-womens-super-league-meadow-park-borehamwood-engand-24-nov-2019 Katie McCabe in action against Liverpool at Meadow Lane. Source: Spp Daniela Porcelli

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema bagged the only goal of the game on 28 minutes. Niamh Fahey played 90 minutes at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, while Louise Quinn was an unused substitute for Arsenal.  

Harriet Scott was on the wrong end of a 6-0 drubbing as Chelsea made light work of Birmingham City to retain their one-point lead at the top of the table.  

FA WSL results

  • Man United 4-0 Brighton
  • Bristol City 0-5 Man City 
  • Everton 3-1 Tottenham 
  • Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool
  • Birmingham City 0-6 Chelsea 
  • West Ham 2-3 Reading 

