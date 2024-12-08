Ireland underage star makes WSL debut as internationals return after Euro play-off pain

IT WAS A memorable day for Ireland underage international Eve O’Carroll, who made her Women’s Super League [WSL] debut in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Leicester.

The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench in the second half at the Joie Stadium as Khadija Shaw (two), Jess Park and Mary Fowler were on target for City.

“I thought Eve was good and her game understanding was good,” said City manager Gareth Taylor afterwards.

“The way she arrived and how she played her passes were good. Her age tells you everything, she’s got a good opportunity from the players around her to learn and grow. She’s been with us a lot and she hadn’t had the opportunity to get some time on the pitch. Today will give her an awful lot of confidence.

“She has room to grow because she’s really coachable. I think that’s the major thing.”

Sjoeke Nusken scored twice as Chelsea equalled the record for consecutive wins at the start of a WSL season with a 4-2 victory over Brighton.

The Blues matched Arsenal’s feat from the 2018-19 campaign of winning their first nine matches to maintain their perfect record under Sonia Bompastor and their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

Nusken opened the scoring in the 35th minute and Aggie Beever-Jones added a second before Jelena Cankovic pulled one back in a lively ending to the first half.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryrd restored the two-goal advantage six minutes after the restart but Brighton moved back within one again through Kiko Seike in the 71st minute only for Nusken to make sure of the points in injury time.

Arsenal’s fine form under interim boss Renee Slegers continued with a 4-0 triumph over Aston Villa.

Katie McCabe's Arsenal won. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alessia Russo was the star of the show, scoring the first and fourth goals, with Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius also on target.

Katie McCabe provided the assist for Blackstenius as she returned from Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off disappointment midweek. The Irish captain was yellow carded late on, while Anna Patten was on the losing Villa side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were not to be outdone, also winning 4-0 against Liverpool.

Liverpool did the double over their rivals last season but United dominated this match, with Elisabeth Terland and Leah Galton scoring in the first half and Dominique Janssen and Melvine Malard in the second.

Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey both featured as second-half substitutes for Liverpool.

Down at the bottom of the table, West Ham recovered from a nightmare start to defeat basement dwellers Crystal Palace 5-2.

It looked set to be Palace’s day when early efforts from Mille Gejl and Indiah Paige-Riley found the net.

But the Hammers took the lead before half-time through Vivianne Asseyi, Seraina Piubel and Manuela Pavi, and late strikes from Anouk Denton and Katrina Gorry sealed an important three points.

Hayley Nolan made her first start of the season for Palace as she returns from a shoulder injury, while Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson went unused.

Everton remain deep in trouble after losing 2-1 to Tottenham. Bethany England opened the scoring in the 25th minute and then converted a penalty early in the second half after Sara Holmgaard had equalised. Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne both played for the Toffees.

Irish players returned to action elsewhere over the weekend, having fallen agonisingly short in their Euro 2025 qualification bid to Wales. Amber Barrett scored a hat-trick for Standard Liege in Belgium yesterday.

We’re delighted to announce the appointment of a new management team at Peamount United consisting of Gary Seery and Emma Donohoe! 🤝🟢⚫️



Let’s get to work, Peas! 💪 pic.twitter.com/3DWFFuLQkl — Peamount United Women (@PeamountWomen) December 8, 2024

Back home, Peamount United have announced a new management team of Gary Seery and Emma Donohue.

They succeed James O’Callaghan at the helm, with long-time coach Donohue stepping up alongside Offaly development officer and FAI performance analyst Seery.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy