Disappointment for Irish crew in WSL as Man City continue winning run

Georgia Stanway was on the double for Manchester City.

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for all Irish parties involved in today’s two Women’s Super League clashes.

Birmingham’s sizeable contingent of Girls In Green fell to a 5-0 loss to Manchester United after their massive upset win over league leaders Arsenal last weekend, while Ruesha Littlejohn’s Aston Villa were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City.

Georgia Stanway scored twice to help City maintain their momentum; the England international’s double taking her tally for the season to seven as Gareth Taylor’s side made it five wins in-a-row in all competitions.

Stanway opened the scoring after five minutes when she received a pass from Ellen White and rifled in via a deflection.

It was 2-0 thanks to a superb team goal in the 40th minute. Lucy Bronze found White with a through-ball and the England forward again turned provider with a low cross that was converted by Vicky Losada.

The points were wrapped up with 16 minutes left when in-form Stanway tapped in at the back post.

After a difficult start to the campaign for the 23-year-old, including a sending-off against Manchester United, the attacker has now scored in five consecutive games to help City sit fifth in the table.

Littlejohn came off the bench with 81 minutes of the clock.

Meanwhile, United moved up to third after they picked up where they left off before the winter break with a 5-0 thrashing of Birmingham.

Marc Skinner’s side were playing their first match since 19 December, when they put five past Villa, and repeated the trick with a scintillating first-half display.

Captain Katie Zelem chipped United ahead after 12 minutes and a quick-fire double from Leah Galton made it 3-0.

There was still time for another before the break as Ella Toone’s effort hit the crossbar and rebounded in off goalkeeper Emily Ramsey for an unfortunate own-goal.

Alessia Russo wrapped up the scoring in the 71st minute when she headed home her fifth goal of the campaign to bring City back down to earth after last weekend’s shock victory over Arsenal.

Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Harriet Scott and Lucy Quinn all started for the Blues, with Lucy Quinn the only player withdrawn before the 90. Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle both came off the bench, while Marie Hourihane wasn’t involved though is on the books of the club since signing during the summer.

United climbed above Tottenham, who host West Ham on Sunday, while Birmingham remained in 11th position, a point above the solitary relegation spot in the league.

Leicester City host Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow, with this weekend’s meeting of Arsenal (Katie McCabe) and Reading (Grace Moloney) called off.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.