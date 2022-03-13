Stoppage-time scenes for Chelsea as Birmingham's Irish crew edge closer to the drop

A STOPPAGE-TIME GOAL from Sam Kerr kept Chelsea’s Women’s Super League [WSL] title hopes alive as they beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Chelsea had chances to go ahead but Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves to deny both Kerr and Guro Reiten, before Remi Allen came close for the visitors when her curling shot flicked off the post.

Kerr snatched the winner in in the late stages after goalkeeper Zecira Musovic launched the ball upfield and the Australian latched onto the end of it, stabbing home to rescue three points.

It came as her 50th Chelsea goal and the celebration said it all: Kerr pulling off her shirt in a typically extra celebration.

Republic of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn was on the losing side, playing 61 minutes for Villa at Kingsmeadow.

Her Girls In Green team-mates at her former club Birmingham City edged closer to relegation after a 1-0 defeat to West Ham. The Blues are rock-bottom with four points, with Leicester City next in line with 12.

Captain Louise Quinn, goalkeeper Marie Hourihan, Lucy Quinn, Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott all started, while Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Emily Whelan came off the bench in the second half.

The Hammers, who in turn moved up to sixth in the table, broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Katerina Svitkova’s corner found Adriana Leon at the back post and she poked home to give her side the lead.

Birmingham had a chance to equalise in the final stages but Veatriki Sarri’s free-kick flew over the bar.

Elsewhere, Caroline Weir’s second-half strike was the difference as Manchester City made it back-to-back league wins by beating Tottenham 1-0.

Katie McCabe‘s Arsenal travel to Brighton & Hove Albion – home of fellow Irish internationals Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh – this evening [KO 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports].

Yesterday, Grace Moloney‘s Reading fell to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Leah Galton’s double and a stunning strike from Alessia Russo helped the Red Devils to victory at Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And Anna Anvegard’s brace helped Everton to a third successive victory across all competitions as they edged out Leicester 3-2 at Walton Hall Park. Courtney Brosnan was on the Toffees’ bench.

In the Championship today, Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell‘s Liverpool side continued their promotion push with a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Bristol City have cut the gap to seven points, and they beat Watford 3-1 this afternoon. Naoisha McAloon kept a clean sheet as Durham and Coventry United drew 0-0, while Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy were on the losing side as London City Lionesses’ suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

There were no Irish players involved as Blackburn Rovers saw off Sunderland on the same scoreline and Lewes were 2-0 winners over Crystal Palace.

FULL TIME | City claim Glasgow Derby victory! pic.twitter.com/NjmIHhnZUF — Glasgow City FC | #OCAC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) March 13, 2022

And in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, Glasgow City enjoyed a 2-1 derby victory over Celtic.

There was plenty of Irish interest, with Clare Shine on target for Eileen Gleeson‘s side and Claire Walsh also starting. Tyler Toland was in from the start for Celtic, with Izzy Atkinson coming off the bench.

Niamh Farrelly and Irish-eligible Aoife Colvill are also on the books of City.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.