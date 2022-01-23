In-form Man United keep heat on leaders Arsenal, Ireland's new 'keeper stars as Brighton hold Chelsea

The first-ever keeper to make 500 saves in the WSL: Megan Walsh.

MANCHESTER UNITED KEPT up the pressure on Women’s Super League [WSL] leaders Arsenal with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.

Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval.

Leah Galton added her side’s third in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches to move above Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal who face Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off [KO 6.45pm].

United were able to take advantage of Chelsea’s goalless draw at Brighton; Seagulls’ goalkeeper, Megan Walsh, who recently linked up with Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad, playing a starring role as she became the first-ever ‘keeper to make 500 saves in the WSL.

The first-ever keeper to make 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ saves in the #BarclaysFAWSL 🧤



Congratulations, @Megs1994!

Normal Gravy Different Gravy pic.twitter.com/5PHVz8ts47 — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 23, 2022

Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike cannoned off the crossbar.

Chelsea had 26 attempts but were unable to find a breakthrough – the first time Emma Hayes’ side have failed to find the back of the next in 60 WSL matches, a streak which stretches back to October 2018.

Irish international Megan Connolly also starred for Brighton, while Ruesha Littlejohn came off the bench to help Aston Villa end a four-match losing run with a 2-1 win at her former club, Leicester.

Jemma Purfield’s own goal provided the visitors with the lead after just four minutes before Leicester were back on level terms with 14 minutes remaining when Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton turned Purfield’s corner into her own net.

But Alisha Lehmann struck deep into stoppage time as Villa took all three points.

Reading secured a brilliant 3-2 comeback win against bottom side Birmingham to record a fourth straight WSL victory.

Grace Moloney was in goal for the Royals, while six of Birmingham’s seven-strong Irish contingent featured: Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott, Jamie Finn and Lucy Quinn all started, Eleanor Ryan Doyle and Emily Whelan were introduced as substitutes, while goalkeeper Marie Hourihane was absent from the squad.

Gemma Lawley and Jade Pennock fired the Blues into a 2-0 lead inside 36 minutes.

But Justine Vanhaevermaet pulled one back in first-half stoppage time before Natasha Dowie scored Reading’s second from the penalty spot moments after the interval.

Emma Harries then completed the fightback with an impressive volley after 55 minutes.

West Ham secured a comfortable 3-0 home win against Everton to move up to seventh in the table.

Katerina Svitkova opened the scoring for the Hammers with four minutes of the opening period remaining before Dagny Brynjarsdottir doubled her side’s tally shortly before the hour mark.

Claudia Walker made sure of the victory when she netted a third in the closing stages.

Ireland’s US-born ‘keeper Courtney Brosnan was held in reserve.

In the Championship, Leanne Kiernan, Niamh Fahey and Megan Campbell all featured in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace; the Reds moving seven points clear atop the table.

In second place, it’s London City Lionesses, home of Rianna Jarrett, who were 1-0 winners at Coventry United today.

And Naoisha McAloon made her debut in Durham’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, the former Peamount United goalkeper having made the move to the professional ranks in recent weeks.

In Scotland, Izzy Atkinson was on target in Celtic’s 7-0 hammering of Patrick Thistle.

The 20-year-old former Shelbourne star was a second-half substitute, and her completed the rout. Donegal ace Tyler Toland played the first 65 minutes for the Hoops.

Long-time champions Glasgow City — managed by Dubliner Eileen Gleeson — kept their defence intact with a 4-0 win over Spartans in Edinburgh. Sitting second, two points off Rangers, Claire Walsh, Clare Shine and Aoife Colvill all started for Glasgow, with Niamh Farrelly coming off the bench.

📺 | 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🎤



Head Coach @GleesonEileen & defender @claire_walsh_ on an impressive victory in the capital. pic.twitter.com/bmAuFJVEeZ — Glasgow City FC | #OCAC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) January 23, 2022

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.