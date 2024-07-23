Over €75,000 distributed to 20 Irish clubs as part of Women's World Cup benefits

ALMOST €77,000 WILL be distributed to 20 Irish football clubs as they benefit financially from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Worldwide, 1,041 clubs from 48 countries are set to receive a share of the revenue for the release and training of players who participated at last summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Overall, US$11.3 million (€10.4m) will be distributed through Fifa’s Club Benefits Programme.

Peamount United are the biggest beneficiaries in Ireland, with the reigning domestic champions set to receive €14,580.

While none of the players in Ireland’s World Cup squad played for Peamount at the time, several had represented the club earlier in their respective careers.

Shamrock Rovers — then current club to Áine O’Gorman and Abbie Larkin — will be given €12,464. O’Gorman and Larkin were the only home-based players included in the Irish squad, the 21 others played their club football overseas.

Shelbourne is among the other Women’s League of Ireland outfits to benefit, while other grassroots clubs will receive a share of money for training players between the age of 12 and 22.

It’s understood that for some clubs, the windfall is not necessarily available to be invested and instead, may need to be used to offset existing losses.

Underage clubs of Katie McCabe (Templeogue United), Denise O’Sullivan (Wilton United) and Louise Quinn (Blessington FC) are among those included.

Barcelona — home to several of Spain’s World Cup winners — tops the worldwide list with US$246,692 (€227,403), while Chelsea and Manchester City are second and third respectively.

McCabe’s current club Arsenal, in fifth, are due to receive US$187,073 (€172,391).

Breakdown of the Irish clubs to benefit:

Peamount Utd Ladies – 15,832.41 USD (€14,579.57)

Shamrock Rovers – 13,535.56 USD (€12,464.68)

College Corinthians AFC – 5,541.34 USD (€5,103.38)

Salthill Devon – 5,541.34 USD (€5,103.38)

Shelbourne FC – 5,541.34 USD (€5,103.38)

Lagan Harps – 5,145.53 USD (€5,103.38)

Wilton Utd – 4,749.72 USD (€4,374.33)

Enniskerry FC – 3,958.10 USD (€3,645.22)

Stella Maris Ladies – 3,958.10 USD (€3,645.22)

Newcastle West AFC – 3,166.48 USD (€2,916.17)

Wexford Youths – 3,166.48 USD (€2,916.17)

Newcastle West Rovers – 2,374.86 USD (€2,187.13)

Ballyraine FC – 1,583.24 USD (€1,458.00)

HomeFarm – 1,583.24 USD (€1,458.00)

Kilmacrennan Celtic – 1,583.24 USD (€1,458.00)

Milford Utd – 1,583.24 USD (€1,458.00)

Park Celtic – 1,583.24 USD (€1,458.00)

Templeogue Utd – 1,583.24 USD (€1,458.00)

Blessington FC – 791.62 USD (€729.00)

Cork Women’s – 791.62 USD (€729.00)

Total – $83,593 USD (€76,975.57)

