WWE legend Mick Foley visits Sheffield United captain after his 'Mr Socko' goal celebration

TWO EXPONENTS OF very different kinds of finishes shared breakfast this morning as Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp enjoyed a visit from WWE legend Mick Foley.

Foley and Sharp. Source: Twitter/Sheffield United

Sharp has been pivotal to the Blades’ promotion charge, scoring 22 goals in 32 Championship games, and celebrated one of his two efforts in the 2-2 draw with Norwich City by pulling Foley’s ‘Mr Socko’ sock puppet from his shorts and recreating his famous ‘Mandible Claw’ finishing move on team-mate George Baldock.

Sharp's 'Mr Socko' celebration.

And Sharp met the man himself prior to United’s clash with Brentford as Foley, invited to the game at Bramall Lane, showed up at the forward’s home. Sharp wrote on Twitter:

“Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend.”

The 33-year-old Sharp said the signed Mr Socko replica had been provided to him by an old friend from an amateur side. Perhaps Foley provided him with a spare to reprise the celebration.

Billy Sharp's Mr Socko WWE celebration is the best thing you'll see all day 🧦



Does @RealMickFoley know that you've kidnapped Socko, @billysharp10? pic.twitter.com/ZgfuLPghKR — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 26, 2019

