'The most incredible hat-trick you’ll see': League One defender scores two corners and free-kick

Former Wales U21 captain Joe Jacobson bagged an astonishing hat-trick over the weekend.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 12:05 PM
ED38eI5WkAI-MxY Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Jacobson. Source: Wycombe Wanderers Twitter

FORMER WALES U21 captain Joe Jacobson netted an incredible hat-trick for Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday during a 3-1 victory over Lincoln City.

The defender opened his account with a tidy free-kick after five minutes, before adding two more after half-time in sensational fashion.

Five minutes after the interval the 32-year-old delivered a corner towards the near post which crept into the bottom corner despite the best efforts of Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Vickers and defender Michael Bostwick.

Jacobson completed his hat-trick with another corner, this time a far more intentional effort which flew straight into the top corner, sparking wild celebrations from the home supporters inside Adams Park.

