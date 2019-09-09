'The most incredible hat-trick you’ll see': League One defender scores two corners and free-kick

FORMER WALES U21 captain Joe Jacobson netted an incredible hat-trick for Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday during a 3-1 victory over Lincoln City.
The defender opened his account with a tidy free-kick after five minutes, before adding two more after half-time in sensational fashion.
Five minutes after the interval the 32-year-old delivered a corner towards the near post which crept into the bottom corner despite the best efforts of Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Vickers and defender Michael Bostwick.
Jacobson completed his hat-trick with another corner, this time a far more intentional effort which flew straight into the top corner, sparking wild celebrations from the home supporters inside Adams Park.
