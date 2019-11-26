This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso acquitted of tax fraud

The Spaniard is one of a string of high-profile footballers to face scrutiny by authorities in recent years.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 4:59 PM
34 minutes ago 605 Views
File photo of Xabi Alonso.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER Xabi Alonso has been acquitted of tax fraud, a Madrid court announced today.

The prosecutors had initially demanded for him to face five years in jail before halving their request.

Alonso, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, was accused of using a company based on the Portuguese island of Madeira to avoid paying €2 million ($2.2 million) in taxes on his image rights to the Spanish authorities.

Prosecutors said the fraud took place between 2010 and 2012 when he was playing for Real Madrid.

The court added it was impossible to discuss a cover-up as the transfer of the rights had been ‘formalised in the contract’ signed in 2009 between Alonso and the Portuguese firm.

Alonso, who retired from playing in 2017 after a stint at Bayern Munich, is one of a string of high-profile footballers to face scrutiny by the Spanish tax authorities over the declaration of income from image rights.

Some have admitted fraud as part of a deal to avoid jail time, including Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa and Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, both of whom paid out after being convicted over the summer.

And earlier this year, the tax authorities caught up with Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho, both over the management and declaration of image rights.

- © AFP 2019

 

AFP

