This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Xabi Alonso tipped for Bayern role having snubbed RB Leipzig offer

The ex-Liverpool midfielder is now coaching at Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 May 2019, 7:38 PM
40 minutes ago 1,777 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4625430

BAYERN MUNICH CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Xabi Alonso recently turned down an offer to become an assistant coach at RB Leipizig, adding that he expects the former midfielder to take a job with Bayern Munich in the future.

Alonso played for Bayern from 2014 to 2017, winning three Bundesliga titles with the club before retiring from the game.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Spain midfielder has since moved into coaching, and just completed his first season at the helm of Madrid’s U13 team.

Given the tactical lessons the former midfielder learned from managers like Pep Guardiola, Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho and Vicente del Bosque, Alonso has long been earmarked as a potential manager, and Rummenigge says that he was recently offered a foot in the door with RB Leipzig.

“I mentioned the name Xabi Alonso recently, but he will be no head coach in the next few years,” Rummenigge told AZ, Bild and tz.

“He was a terrific player, a wonderful person and he‘s a trainee now. I was only aware of this because Xabi had a request to work as an assistant coach for Julian Nagelsmann in Leipzig.”

However, Rummenigge says Alonso refused that offer, although the Bayern executive says he sees the former Spain star one day making his way to Bayern in some capacity.

“My knowledge is he refused the offer. But that does not mean that you have to refuse an offer of Bayern Munich,” he said.

“The assistant coach is a topic on which the head coach has to decide. I thought that this great player was an absolute role model as a player and person. We are interested in keeping in touch with such people at Bayern Munich if they embark on a career path that involves football.

“As I said: It was not regarding a head coaching position, but I can imagine that he can eventually make his way to Bayern Munich.”

He added: “I think if you played football that strategically smart, intelligent and well like he did, you automatically had a lot of good coaches who trained you. And when you combine that with your personality, you know: he will go his way.”

The club’s current manager, Niko Kovac, has been under fire for much of the year, but the club appears to be on pace for another Bundesliga title.

Bayern currently maintain a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund with two matches remaining and, given that, Rummenigge says he has no issues with Kovac’s performance this season.

“I have always said: At Bayern Munich you have to deliver. That goes for everyone, the coach, the players, the management, everyone,” he said.

“Our whole system is based on success. We have continuously developed and sustained success since the 1970s. I have no problem with him at all. He also said it: we have no problem at all. But success comes first at Bayern and that’s necessary, too.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie