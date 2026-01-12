Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid by mutual agreement

REAL MADRID HAVE announced that head coach Xabi Alonso has left the club “by mutual agreement.”

The former Spain international only arrived at the Bernabeu last summer on a three-year deal to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final over the weekend and they are currently four points adrift of their great rivals at the top of La Liga.

Former defender Alvaro Arbeloa, who also had a spell with Liverpool, has been named as Alonso’s successor.

“Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach,” a club statement read.

“Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

In a further statement confirming Arbeloa’s appointment, the club wrote: “Álvaro Arbeloa has been the manager of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy since 2020. He managed the Infantil A team in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, the Cadete A team in 2021-2022, and the Juvenil A team from 2022 to 2025. As Juvenil A manager, he achieved the treble in 2022-2023 (League, Copa del Rey, and Champions Cup) and the League title in the 2024-2025 season.

“As a player, Álvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid during one of the most successful periods in its history. He wore our shirt between 2009 and 2016, making 238 official appearances. During that time, he won eight titles: two Champions Leagues, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey trophies, and one Spanish Super Cup.

“With the Spanish national team, Álvaro Arbeloa was also part of a historic era, winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and two European Championships (2008 and 2012). He earned 56 caps for Spain.