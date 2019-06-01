This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 June, 2019
Alonso leaves Real Madrid youth setup to take up manager role with former La Liga side

The ex-Liverpool star has returned to Real Sociedad to take charge of the club’s B team.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,766 Views 1 Comment
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

XABI ALONSO HAS been appointed as the new coach of Real Sociedad B, the Spanish club’s reserve team.

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker Alonso began his career with LaLiga side Sociedad, spending four years in the club’s first team before moving to Anfield in 2004.

The 37-year-old retired in 2017, taking charge of Madrid’s Infantil A side – Los Blancos’ under 13s – in his first coaching role.

And Alonso has now been confirmed as the new coach for Sociedad’s reserve side, replacing Aitor Zulaika, who managed a 12th-place finish in Segunda Division B Group 2 last season.

