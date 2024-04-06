Advertisement
Munich's Harry Kane and Konrad Laimer stand at the kick-off point. Alamy Stock Photo
close

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen on the verge of history

Bayern Munich’s loss to Heidenheim means their rivals are one win away from winning their first-ever Bundesliga title.
7 minutes ago

BAYER LEVERKUSEN are just three points from a first Bundesliga title after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin on Saturday, with Bayern Munich letting a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim.

Bayern were cruising with a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry but conceded three times in the second half, losing their second match in a row.

Florian Wirtz converted a penalty in Leverkusen’s hard-fought win, meaning Xabi Alonso’s side need just three points from their remaining six matches to clinch a first league title in the club’s history.

